Those linking Budget to Bihar polls must back simultaneous polls: Chirag

BJP ally and Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday asked the opposition to support the bills proposing simultaneous elections to end the debate over Union Budgets allegedly favouring poll-bound states after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of development initiatives for Bihar.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader's jibe at the opposition came after some of its MPs linked the Bihar-centric announcements in the Union Budget to the assembly polls scheduled to be held in the eastern state later this year.

The Union minister slammed the criticism, wondering why opposition parties are objecting to the development measures for Bihar.

"In such a case they (opposition parties) should not fight the polls in Bihar. Bihar is also a part of this country and if it has got something, what is wrong with that? Announcements have been made to build IIT, greenfield airports, and food processing chains... All of this will be greatly beneficial for the youth of Bihar. What is the problem with that," he asked.

Paswan also said there is always some election going on in one part of the country or other during the time of Budget.

The ruling alliance has proposed laws for "one nation, one election", and the opposition might as well support them, he said.

"If the opposition has so much objections, it might as well support the concept of simultaneous polls and end the debate once and for all. When the Budget will be presented next time, some poll must be going on," he said.

Paswan also lauded it as a complete Budget which has taken care of every sector.

"I am happy as a Bihari as well by the way this Budget mentions airport expansion, IIT expansion, and provisions for Kosi river...," he added.