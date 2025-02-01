Budget 2025: Jairam Ramesh slams FM Sitharaman for excluding basic schemes

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for turning down in the Union Budget the proposals like inclusion of breakfast in schools, upward revision in honorarium given to Anganwadi workers under Saksham aanganawadi and Poshan 2.0.

"The Finance Minister has announced the revision of cost norms in Saksham aanganawadi and Poshan 2.0 - after many years of turning down this demand. The FM has however not extended this announcement to - i. Inclusion of breakfast in schools ii. Provision of a glass of milk, as is done in Karnataka through the Ksheera Bhagya Scheme. iii. Upward revision in honorarium given to Anganwadi workers," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The Union Education and WCD Ministries themselves have been pushing for these proposals for years, only to be turned down by the Finance Ministry. What kind of investment in people is the Finance Minister envisioning without these basic provisions?" he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced an increase in the money allocated to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, in her 8th Budget presentation on Saturday. In her speech, Nirmala said that the scheme provides nutritional support to more than 8 crore children, one crore pregnant women and lactating mothers, and around 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the North East region.

She said that the cost norms for this nutritional support will be enhanced appropriately.

The Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 integrated nutrition support programme was approved by the government of India for implementation during the 15th Finance Commission period 202l-22 to 2025-26.

