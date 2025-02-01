Budget 2025: Railway capex falls flat; revenue receipt to cross Rs 3 trn

For the second consecutive year, the Indian Railways, which had a separate budget until 2016, could not found any relevant mention in the Budget speech.

In detail, too, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has kept the outlay provided for capital expenditure (capex) in the Railways at Rs 2.65 trillion, almost the same as the 2024-25 budget estimate and revised estimate for the sector. Interestingly, the revenue receipts for Railways are expected to cross Rs 3 trillion for the first time in history, reaping benefits from the infrastructure investments made in recent years.

The 2025-26 capex includes government budget support or general revenues, pegged at Rs 2.52 trillion; Rs 10,000 crore from extra-budgetary resources; Rs 3,000 crore from internal resources; and Rs 200 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund. In 2023-24, the actual capex was seen at Rs 2.62 trillion. However, in a positive development for the national transporter, the total receipts of Railways, comprising revenues from passengers, goods, other coaching, sundry other heads, and Railway Recruitment Boards, have seen an increase of 8 per cent to Rs 3.02 trillion in the budget estimate for 2025-26, up Rs 23,100 crore from Rs 2.79 trillion in the revised estimate for 2024-25.

Interestingly, the operating ratio, which is a major parameter of the financial health of Railways, is targeted at 98.43 per cent forthe BE of 2025-26, compared to 98.9 per cent in the revised estimates for 2024-25 and 98.43 per cent in the actual form for 2023-24. This means that the national transporter will be spending Rs 98.43 for every Rs 100 that it will be earning.

The only mention about the sector in the Budget speech by Sitharaman was with regards to the relaxation of norms for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry in Railways, extending the sops already on offer to the aviation and shipping sectors for MROs, which was seen as a move to make India a hub for such facilities and fuel the growth of the transportation sector.

“In July 2024 Budget, to promote the development of domestic MROs for aircraft and ships, I had extended the time limit for the export of foreign-origin goods that were imported for repairs, from six months to one year and further extendable by one year. I now propose to extend the same dispensation for Railway goods,” Sitharaman said in her speech.

For the financial year 2025-26, reimbursement of losses on the operation of strategic lines was kept at Rs 2739.18 crore as against Rs 2602.81 crore in RE 2024-25. An amount of Rs 706 crore has been provided in BE 2025-26 towards debt servicing of market borrowings for National Projects. The provision in the capital section of this demand is for expenditure on assets, acquisition, construction, and replacement, met out of funds from the general revenues as gross budgetary support (including Railway Safety Fund and Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh) and Internal Resources of the Railways. It also includes provision out of the Nirbhaya Fund.