TN announces policy to restore coastal resources, capitalise blue economy

Taking forward its pioneering initiatives in nature conservation, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the 'TN-SHORE', a mission to restore coastal resources across 14 districts covering 1,076 km.

Presenting the Budget Estimates for 2024-25 in the Assembly, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu said about Rs 1,675 crore has been sanctioned to the mission, titled 'Neithal Meetchi Iyakkam' which would enhance biodiversity by protecting coasts, improve livelihoods of local communities, and contain pollution in those areas.

"This initiative will capitalise on the potential of the Blue Economy and will primarily focus on the restoration of mangroves, coral reefs, and salt marshes," he said.

It will take up the conservation of mangroves besides reviving coral reefs at Kariyachalli islands in the Gulf of Mannar. Additionally, works are underway to establish a sprawling botanical garden in Kadambur, Chengalpattu, spanning 137 acres, at a cost of Rs 345 crore, in collaboration with London Kew Gardens, he said.

Sea turtle conservation centres would be established at Nagapattinam and Chennai, along with an International Dugong conservation centre at Manora in Thanjavur district.

Work would also be taken up at a cost of Rs 40 crore for the rejuvenation of the Ennore Creek, the Minister said.

The Government was taking significant steps to develop beaches in Tamil Nadu to raise it to international standards, Thennarasu said. In the first phase, the Blue Flag certification has been obtained for Kovalam in Chengalpattu district, he added.

Major beaches across the state including Marina in Chennai, Ariyaman in Ramanathapuram, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi, Kodavilai in Tirunelveli, Kameswaram in Nagapattinam, Kattumavadi in Pudukottai, Silver beach in Cuddalore and Marakkanam in Villupuram will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore to obtain Blue Flag certification, Thennarasu announced.

Youth from the coastal community would be involved in plastic waste management, disposal of abandoned and discarded fishing gears, and also to implement circular economy solutions in plastic waste hotspots, the minister said.