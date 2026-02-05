Claude Cowork explained: Anthropic's AI tool, plugins that spooked markets

Anthropic has updated Cowork with tools that lets its AI assistant Claude go beyond chat and actively handle everyday workplace tasks. Alongside, the company introduced 11 plug-ins that allow Claude to automate work across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis, including tasks traditionally handled by platforms like Salesforce or ServiceNow. Cowork is currently available as a research preview for Claude Max subscribers on macOS. While the company positions it as a productivity upgrade, the launch has raised concerns about how agent-based AI could disrupt traditional software services.

What is Anthropic Claude Cowork

Claude Cowork is an agent-based AI workspace that allows users to give Claude access to a specific folder on their computer. Instead of just answering questions, Claude can read, edit, create, rename and organise files inside that folder. The goal is to help users complete real work tasks rather than just have conversations. According to the company, it is designed to feel less like chatting with an AI and more like working alongside a digital coworker that can actually handle tasks on your computer.

How Claude Cowork works

According to Anthropic, once a task is assigned, Cowork creates a plan and works through it step by step. For example, it can sort and rename messy download folders, turn screenshots into an expense spreadsheet, or create a first draft of a report using scattered notes.

Users do not have to keep re-explaining context or manually formatting outputs. Multiple tasks can be queued, and Claude works through them in parallel. The experience is closer to leaving instructions for a colleague rather than chatting back and forth.

Plug-ins explained

Anthropic has added plug-ins to Cowork, expanding its usefulness for teams and businesses. Plug-ins are designed to automate specialised tasks across departments like marketing, legal and customer support. For example, a marketing plug-in can draft content in a specific brand tone, while a legal plug-in can review documents for risk. Companies can define how work should be done, what tools or data Claude can use, and which commands teams can access.

According to Anthropic, plug-ins are customisable and easy to build, even without deep technical skills. The company has open-sourced 11 internal plug-ins and expects enterprises to create their own tailored versions. These plug-ins were already part of Claude Code and are now being brought into Cowork in a more user-friendly format, as confirmed by Anthropic to TechCrunch.

Market impact of Anthropic’s new AI tool

According to a report by The Indian Express, Indian IT stocks witnessed a sell-off on Wednesday, tracking a steep decline in US technology shares. The sudden fall has reignited concerns about the long-term future of traditional software services in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). As reported, major IT firms, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies, saw their shares drop between 4 and 7 per cent during the session.

The trigger for the sell-off reportedly came from Anthropic announcing a new set of workplace automation tools, which investors believe could significantly disrupt how enterprise software and IT services operate. The release of plug-ins sent shockwaves through global tech markets, intensifying fears that AI may not just support software companies but could eventually replace parts of their core business.

‘SaaSpocalypse’ fears

A new word entered the market’s vocabulary overnight — “SaaSpocalypse”. A blend of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and apocalypse, the term reflects the growing unease among investors following Anthropic’s recent announcements. The concern is that Anthropic’s agent-based AI tools, particularly Claude Cowork and its plug-ins, signal a shift where artificial intelligence may no longer just support software platforms but begin to replace them, threatening the foundations of the global SaaS business.