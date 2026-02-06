Stocks to Watch today: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, TMPV, LIC, MRF

Stocks to Watch today, Friday, February 6, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to kick off the last trading session of the week on a weak note, mirroring subdued global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also point to a negative start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

As of 06:58 am, the futures were quoted at 25,584.50, down 140 points from the previous close.

D-Street investors, meanwhile, are awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting , chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, as it concludes the final policy review of FY26 with a decision on the repo rate.

Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region extended losses on Friday, tracking the overnight sell-off on Wall Street as the technology rout deepened. South Korea’s benchmark index fell as much as 5 per cent in early trade before paring losses to trade 3.86 per cent lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.22 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.61 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended sharply lower as heavyweight technology stocks came under pressure . The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid to its lowest level since November, dragged down by declines in Microsoft, Amazon and other mega-cap tech stocks. Sentiment weakened further after Alphabet signalled that it could double capital expenditure on artificial intelligence amid intensifying competition in the space. The broader S&P 500 fell 1.23 per cent, the Nasdaq declined 1.59 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator reported a The telecom operator reported a 55 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹6,631 crore for Q3FY26, compared with ₹14,781.2 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations rose 19.61 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹53,981.6 crore from ₹45,129.3 crore. Ebitda increased 25.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31,144 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major reported a The two-wheeler major reported a 15 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹1,275 crore in Q3FY26, aided by strong domestic and export sales, compared with ₹1,108 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to ₹12,487 crore from ₹10,260 crore. The board approved an interim dividend of 5,500 per cent, or ₹110 per equity share of face value ₹2.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The insurer reported a The insurer reported a 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit at ₹12,958.2 crore in Q3FY26 , supported by growth in premium and investment income. Net premium income rose 17.51 per cent to ₹1.25 trillion, while net income from investments increased 14.07 per cent to ₹1.07 trillion.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The company posted a The company posted a net loss of ₹3,483 crore in Q3FY26 from continuing operations , mainly due to expenses related to the Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack, provisioning linked to labour code implementation, and stamp duty changes following the demerger. It had reported a profit of ₹4,164 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company's profit after tax rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹879.8 crore, while revenue increased 14.6 per cent to ₹3,601.1 crore in Q3FY26.

JK Paper: The company reported a The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹27.53 crore in Q3FY26 , impacted by an annual shutdown at its two major plants and higher expenses, compared with ₹65.29 crore a year ago. Total income rose to ₹1,781.65 crore from ₹1,654.25 crore.

Sai Life Sciences: Net profit surged 86 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹100 crore, while revenue increased 26 per cent to ₹556 crore. Ebitda rose 56.6 per cent to ₹187 crore.

SKF India: The company's PAT declined 43.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹62 crore, while revenue fell 54.1 per cent to ₹577 crore in Q3FY26. Ebitda declined 32 per cent to ₹82.3 crore.

UltraTech Cement: The company commissioned an additional 2.7 mtpa grinding capacity at its Aligarh unit in Uttar Pradesh, taking the unit’s total grinding capacity to 4.0 mtpa and the company’s overall capacity in the state to 13.1 mtpa.

Allcargo Logistics: The company announced progress on its restructuring plan for its domestic supply chain business and reported consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. During the quarter, it completed the integration of its express and consultative logistics businesses and implemented Oracle Fusion Accounting Software.

Piramal Pharma: Piramal Critical Care, an overseas subsidiary, entered into an agreement with Blue-Zone Technologies to collaborate on full lifecycle technology to capture and recycle waste anaesthetic gases.

Updater Services: The board took note of the appointment of Sunil Munshi as CEO of Denave India Private Limited following the resignation of Snehashish Bhattacharjee, effective March 31, 2026.

RateGain Travel Technologies: RateGain Technologies UK prepaid $19 million, along with a loan instalment of $6.25 million, on February 5, 2026, to its bankers under its existing credit facilities.

Q3FY26 results today

Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, Shree Cements, MRF, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Sun TV Network, CESC, Grindwell Norton, Godawari Power & Ispat, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Jubilant Pharmova, JK Tyre and Industries, BEML, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Swan Corp, BLS International Services, Whirlpool of India, Shipping Corporation of India, Lemon Tree Hotels, G R Infraprojects, Star Cement, Procter and Gamble Health, Sonata Software, Shilpa Medicare, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Greaves Cotton, Sanathan Textiles, Centum Electronics, Paisalo Digital, and Balmer Lawrie & Co are scheduled to report their Q3FY26 results today.