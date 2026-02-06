Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals weak start; Street eyes RBI MPC decision; Asian stocks slide
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: GIFT Nifty indicated a lower open for the benchmark Nifty and Sensex indices. MPC rate decision and Tata Motors Q3 will be in focus today
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 06, 2026: Dalal Street gears up for the policy day on Friday, with the benchmark indices likely to open lower amid negative global cues.
The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was down 0.33 per cent, or 85 points, as of 7:25 AM. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the interest rate decision at 10 AM today.
The repo rate and the regulator's stance are expected to remain unchanged at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting, according to a Business Standard poll. Most of them said a further rate cut was seen only if there were significant downside risks to growth. READ MORE
Meanwhile, action on equity markets will be stock-specific with earnings in focus. Tata Steel and Shree Cement are among the companies reporting Q3 earnings today.
Stock markets in Asia continued to trade lower on Friday, as losses in US tech stocks hurt sentiment worldwide. South Korea's Kospi was lower by 3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down nearly 2 per cent.
On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst three-day rout since last April's meltdown, according to Bloomberg, amid concerns of artificial intelligence (AI). The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq were down 1.23 per cent and 1.59 per cent, respectively.
Nifty levels to watch
Nifty 50 remains locked in a consolidation phase after repeated failures to sustain above the 25,800 zone, highlighting selling pressure and profit-booking at elevated levels. The 25,600-25,500 band, which coincides with recent swing lows and the 20- and 100-day EMAs, is acting as a crucial support zone.
On the upside, strong resistance persists at 25,800-25,900, with the psychological 26,000 level acting as a higher hurdle. Conversely, a decisive break below 25,500 could trigger a deeper corrective move toward the 25,000 region. For today, the bias remains range-bound with a mild negative tilt if 25,600 is breached decisively.
View by Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
Primary market action today
There will be no action on the mainboard space on Friday. However, the SME space will remain buzzing, with the initial public offering (IPO) of Brandman Retail and Grover Jewells entering their final day. Issues of PAN HR Solutions and Biopol Chemicals will open for bidding today.
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Yes Bank in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Yes Bank has executed an OTS agreement for ₹288 crore to settle outstanding dues, of which ₹282 crore has been received, with the balance expected shortly, the lender said in an exchange filing.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here’s a list of the companies scheduled to release their Q3 FY26 results today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, Shree Cement, MRF, Sun TV Network, Procter & Gamble Health, BEML, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and Kalyan Jewellers India are among 199 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26). READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50- technical view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "We had gone in yesterday, expecting a gap filling down-move aiming 25,440. While this move did not fully materialise, it is still
in play. However, a direct rise past 25,700 could shake off bearish vibes and aim for 25,830-26,020."
Views by: Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why February may not be the time for rate cuts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Having delivered 125 (basis points) bps of repo rate cuts, 1 per cent of cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut, a slew of steps for easing liquidity through open- market operations (OMO) purchases, FX buy/sell swaps and measures aimed at regulatory easing in 2025, Aastha Gudwani, chief economist for India at Barclays, expects a quiet start to 2026 from monetary policy corridors. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Business Standard poll: Status quo on repo rate likely in RBI review
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The repo rate and stance of the regulator are expected to stay unchanged in the review meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a majority of a Business Standard poll of 12 respondents said. Notably, the poll was conducted before the announcement of US cutting tariffs imposed on India to 18 per cent. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Talbros Automotive Components in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Talbros Automotive Components Limited (TACL), along with its JV’s has received orders worth over ₹1,000 crores for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEMs.
"These orders are to be executed over the period of next 5 years. These include orders from all the company’s product lines like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, hoses & antivibration parts and chassis components. The commercialization for these products will start from FY27," the company said in a release.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crypto mayhem continues as Bitcoin tests $60k, Ethereum falls below $1,800
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The sell-off in the crypto markets intensified on Friday, with the flagship token Bitcoin plunging to $60,074, its lowest level since October 2024. The downturn was equally pronounced across the altcoin space, with Ethereum (ETH) slipping below the $1,800 mark, while XRP, Solana (SOL) and BNB fell more than 13 per cent. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on Torrent Power; check detailed analysis
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities has recommended a bull spread strategy on Torrent Power. CHECK KEY LEVELES HERE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, silver extend losses amid global tech rout, firmer US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and silver extended losses on Friday as a global rout in tech equities and a stronger US dollar wiped out most gains made by the metals during a brief rebound earlier this week. Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at $4,735.99 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, after a near 4 per cent drop on Thursday. US gold futures for April delivery fell 2.8 per cent to $4,752.40 per ounce. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, TMPV, LIC, MRF
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, TMPV, LIC, MRF, PhysicsWallah, Mazagon Dock, JK Paper, Sai Life, SKF India, UltraTech Cement, and Federal Bank are among the top stocks to remain in focus today. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude was up 0.12 per cent at $67.63 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.13 per cent to $63.37 per barrel.
8:02 AM
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian market extends rout
Stock Market Live Updates: Asia-Pacific markets slumped in early trade on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as worries on technology stocks continued to deepen. South Korea’s Kospi was the worst hit with over 5 per cent intraday decline. Japan’s Nikkei 225 extended losses to the third session.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.23 per cent and 1.20 per cent down, respectively, as earnings from mega-cap companies increased worries over high spending on artificial intelligence. Bitcoin briefly plunged to near $60,000 mark before paring losses as investors continued to move away from the risk asset.
8:00 AM
Stock Market Live Updates: When and where to watch RBI MPC policy decision live
Stock Market Live Updates: The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is holding its final policy meeting of FY26 from February 4 to 6. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision on Friday at 10 AM. READ MORE
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 7:57 AM IST