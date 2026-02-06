Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals weak start; Street eyes RBI MPC decision; Asian stocks slide

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 06, 2026: Dalal Street gears up for the policy day on Friday, with the benchmark indices likely to open lower amid negative global cues.

The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was down 0.33 per cent, or 85 points, as of 7:25 AM. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the interest rate decision at 10 AM today.

The repo rate and the regulator's stance are expected to remain unchanged at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review meeting, according to a Business Standard poll. Most of them said a further rate cut was seen only if there were significant downside risks to growth. READ MORE

Meanwhile, action on equity markets will be stock-specific with earnings in focus. Tata Steel and Shree Cement are among the companies reporting Q3 earnings today.

Stock markets in Asia continued to trade lower on Friday, as losses in US tech stocks hurt sentiment worldwide. South Korea's Kospi was lower by 3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down nearly 2 per cent.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst three-day rout since last April's meltdown, according to Bloomberg, amid concerns of artificial intelligence (AI). The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq were down 1.23 per cent and 1.59 per cent, respectively.

Nifty levels to watch

Nifty 50 remains locked in a consolidation phase after repeated failures to sustain above the 25,800 zone, highlighting selling pressure and profit-booking at elevated levels. The 25,600-25,500 band, which coincides with recent swing lows and the 20- and 100-day EMAs, is acting as a crucial support zone.

On the upside, strong resistance persists at 25,800-25,900, with the psychological 26,000 level acting as a higher hurdle. Conversely, a decisive break below 25,500 could trigger a deeper corrective move toward the 25,000 region. For today, the bias remains range-bound with a mild negative tilt if 25,600 is breached decisively.

View by Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money

Primary market action today

There will be no action on the mainboard space on Friday. However, the SME space will remain buzzing, with the initial public offering (IPO) of Brandman Retail and Grover Jewells entering their final day. Issues of PAN HR Solutions and Biopol Chemicals will open for bidding today.

