Union Budget 2025-26: Key challenges in power infrastructure outlined

A PwC report Power Infra Key challenges

- Limited manufacturing and communication infrastructure capacity leading to sluggish roll outs as against the need for installing 250 million smart meters by December 2025

- Keeping the private investors enthused remains a challenge due to implementation hurdles impacting the project timelines

- Scope for betterment of project governance structure to ensure quality delivery and adherence to the timelines

Industry ask - PLIs for smart meter manufacturing and related communication infrastructure in India for the next 3-5 years - Need for upskilling the power sector workforce to work with cutting-edge technology interventions