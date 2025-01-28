Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Union Budget 2025-26: Key challenges in power infrastructure outlined

Union Budget 2025-26: Key challenges in power infrastructure outlined

The Budget presents a unique opportunity to revisit some of the key modernisation programmes, said Shardul S Fadnavis, Partner & Utility transformation leader, PwC India

Power infra, electricity metre, power meter
Premium
Representational Image
BS Reporter Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:44 PM IST
A PwC report  Power Infra    Key challenges 
- Limited manufacturing and communication infrastructure capacity leading to sluggish roll outs as against the need for installing 250 million smart meters by December 2025
- Keeping the private investors enthused remains a challenge due to implementation hurdles impacting the project timelines
- Scope for betterment of project governance structure to ensure quality delivery and adherence to the timelines
- Need for upskilling the power sector workforce to work with cutting-edge technology interventions    Industry ask 
- PLIs for smart meter manufacturing and related communication infrastructure in India for the next 3-5 years
- Encourage research and development in smart grid solutions with an objective to increase indigenised participation
- Simplify regulatory frameworks to accelerate deployment of smart grid technologies and improve business conditions. 
- Revisiting the fund allocation and institutional structure for state level capacity building and consumer engagement to support grid modernization activities   
The Budget presents a unique opportunity to revisit some of the key modernisation programmes in terms of committed budgetary outlay, fiscal incentives, measures to attract private investors etc,” said Shardul S Fadnavis, Partner & Utility transformation leader, PwC India.
 
 
 
Union budgets Union Budget Budget 2025 Power Sector electricity sector

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

