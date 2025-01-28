Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Union Budget expectations LIVE: Budget should focus on boosting consumption, say industry insiders

Union Budget 2025 Latest Updates:

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on February 1, with her address scheduled to begin at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.
 
The Budget will be broadcast live on Parliament's official channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV, and will also be available for streaming on the government's YouTube channels.
 
Since assuming office in 2014, the Narendra Modi government has introduced significant changes to traditional budgetary practices. These include merging the Rail Budget with the main Budget in 2017, moving the presentation date to February 1, and adopting a digital format in 2021. 
Dinkar Agrawal, Founder, CTO & COO, Oben Electric, said, "The Union Budget 2025 is a critical opportunity to address key challenges in India’s EV transition. To achieve the ambitious target of 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030, it’s crucial to tackle both manufacturing and consumer-centric challenges."
 
"Simplifying the GST structure with a uniform 5 per cent tax across EVs, components, and charging infrastructure is essential to reducing costs and fostering growth. Additionally, resolving the inverted GST structure on raw materials will ease working capital pressures and encourage sustainable manufacturing. Performance-linked incentives for battery innovation and indigenous component manufacturing can further strengthen India’s Make-in-India push, positioning the country as a global leader in EV technology. On the consumer front, initiatives like reduced interest rates on EV loans and targeted subsidies can make electric vehicles more accessible, bridging the affordability gap." 
 

Reducing GST on apparel can enhance affordability: Libas

"The 2025 Union Budget presents a crucial opportunity to strengthen India’s position in the global fashion industry. Reducing GST on apparel from 12% to 5% can enhance affordability, boost consumer demand, and drive overall industry growth. With the textile sector contributing 2.3% to GDP and employing over 45 million people, simplifying e-commerce regulations will enable businesses, particularly MSMEs and start-ups, to expand and compete more effectively," says Sidhant Keshwani, founder and CEO of Libas. 

Budget needs to promote development of clean tech solutions by domestic MSME: Uniqus Consultech

“As India launches its Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) and embarks on its Net Zero Journey, the focus will be on access to clean and green technologies across sectors. Industries covered under CCTS are also subject to international regulations like CBAM, which attract carbon taxes on exports. One of the objectives of CCTS is to offset such taxes. Decarbonizing the sectors under CCTS would require access to clean technologies at costs that can help them stay globally competitive. The Union budget needs to prioritize establishing mechanisms to access global funds for technology innovation and promote the development of affordable and scalable clean tech solutions by domestic MSMEs. We believe that providing financial incentives to companies, such as improved Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) and promoting research and development in cleaner technologies, will be vital to meeting India’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070,” Anu Chaudhary, Partner and Global Head of ESG Consulting, Uniqus Consultech.

Addressing inverted duty structures will enhance competitiveness: NOCIL Limited

"We request the government to continue its focus on investment in infrastructure, which is expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy. For the chemical industry, addressing inverted duty structures will enhance competitiveness, while incentivizing investment in R&D is essential for the development of sustainable practices and eco-friendly products. Expanding Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs) could attract significant investments and create job opportunities. Furthermore, focusing on skill development will be crucial to preparing the workforce for future challenges," says Anand VS, managing director at NOCIL Limited.

Tax rebates on bank deposits will boost entire credit ecosystem: Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO of Tata Capital

“As we approach the Union Budget 2025, there is a significant opportunity for the government to boost consumption in the economy by increasing disposable income in the hands of people. Moreover, offering tax rebates on retail savings account and bank deposits will aid in improving the ability of banks to mobilise deposits and thereby boost the entire credit ecosystem. An increase in the tax deduction limit for housing loan interest will stimulate loan uptake and encourage the housing sector," Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO of Tata Capital, said.
First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

