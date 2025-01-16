Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Govt should target Rs 11 trillion capital spend, says ICRA

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. Ahead of the Budget presentation, various sectors have raised their concerns and expectations.

ICRA has suggested that the government should set a capital spending target of Rs 11 trillion in the upcoming Budget, while offering inflation-adjusted relief on personal income tax to stimulate consumer spending.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, noted that last year's record budgeted capital expenditure of Rs 11.11 trillion is expected to fall short by around Rs 1.4 trillion. She recommended maintaining the target at the previous year's level for the next financial, with a focus on ensuring borrowing remains within manageable limits.

Nayar also highlighted that capital expenditure is lagging behind the required pace to meet the current financial year's target. As of November 2024, the capex spending had reached Rs 5.13 trillion, representing 46 per cent of the budgeted amount of Rs 11.11 trillion.