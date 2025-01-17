Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Geospatial sector seeks funding for satellite tech
LiveNew Update

Union Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Geospatial sector seeks funding for satellite tech

Union Budget 2025 Latest Updates: Catch all the latest developments related to Union Budget 2025 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Budget, Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. Ahead of the Budget presentation, various sectors have raised their concerns and expectations. 
India's steel ministry has asked for  $1.74 billion from the budget to offer mills incentives to produce low-carbon steel, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the federal budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Feb 1. India, the world's biggest steel producer after China, has been working on a green steel policy aimed at decarbonising production of the alloy, part of a wider push towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions under a 2070 net-zero target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
The steel ministry plans to offer incentives to reduce emissions, boost research and development and increase raw material efficiency, as well as encourage banks to offer lower interest rates on renewable energy loans.
  Ahead of the Union Budget, the commerce department is talking to the finance ministry on continuing two major export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) for export-oriented units and special economic zones (SEZs), and the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES). Both expired on December 31.
 
In the case of Rodtep for SEZs, export-oriented units (EoUs), and Advance Authorisation (AA), the scheme has been extended till January 29 after an intervention from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last week. On the other hand, the IES has not been renewed although the commerce department is seeking a slightly modified version of the scheme to cover at least micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Key Events

1:54 PM

Tax deduction limit on housing loan interest payments should be increased: Crest Ventures Ltd

1:37 PM

API standardization should be promoted by Budget: CEO, PaySprint

1:09 PM

Focus on digital infra, funding for satellite tech are key demands of geospatial sector: Airace

12:20 PM

Govt shoud allow GST credit for hotel construction, rationalise GST rates: Group CEO, MakeMyTrip

12:14 PM

Targeted incentives for corporate entities can boost country’s economic resilience: MD, Lockton India

11:57 AM

When is the Union Budget 2025 Speech?

1:54 PM

Tax deduction limit on housing loan interest payments should be increased: Crest Ventures Ltd

"The government has already demonstrated its commitment to infrastructure and housing, and I firmly believe that this year’s budget can take decisive steps to address some of the most pressing challenges in our sector. One of the most impactful measures would be an increase in the tax deduction limit on housing loan interest payments. The current cap of Rs 2 lakh has not been revised for several years, despite rising property prices and interest rates. A higher limit—say Rs 5 lakh—would not only provide significant relief to homebuyers but also stimulate demand, particularly in the mid- and upper-income housing segments. This step would make homeownership more accessible and could drive momentum in the residential market," Jash Choraria, vice-president - investments and credit and chief of staff, Crest Ventures Limited, said.

1:37 PM

API standardization should be promoted by Budget: CEO, PaySprint

"The Union Budget offers a unique opportunity to shape the trajectory of the fintech ecosystem, which has already positioned India as a global leader in digital payments and financial technology," S Anand, Founder and CEO of PaySprint, a fintech venture, stated. "One critical area for focus is enhancing the infrastructure for open banking and API-driven platforms. A recent study by BCG indicates that India’s fintech sector could contribute $200 billion to GDP by 2030, but achieving this requires interoperability, seamless integrations, and policies that encourage collaboration between banks, fintechs, and regulators. The budget could incentivize these efforts by promoting API standardization and allocating funding for ecosystem-wide development."

1:09 PM

Focus on digital infra, funding for satellite tech are key demands of geospatial sector: Airace

"The geospatial sector, projected to reach Rs 25,000 crore by 2025, is vital for innovation and infrastructure development. We look forward to budgetary measures that focus on technology adoption, innovation, and ecosystem building," Swayambhu Mohanty, co-founder of Airace, said. Funding for geospatial and satellite technologies to drive R&D in GNSS, AI, and IoT and streamlined regulatory frameworks are some of the expectations that the sector has from the budget, he added.

12:20 PM

Govt shoud allow GST credit for hotel construction, rationalise GST rates: Group CEO, MakeMyTrip

“The travel and tourism sector is a vital pillar of India’s economy, contributing over 9% to employment and supporting 40 million jobs – a figure set to exceed 62 million in the next decade," Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said. "Ahead of the Union Budget, we urge the government to bolster this growth with targeted measures. This includes granting the long-requested industry status, which will further encourage investment and development in the hospitality sector. Additionally, allowing GST credit for hotel construction and rationalizing GST rates will help reduce the overall cost of accommodation. These measures will further stimulate domestic tourism and positively impact inbound tourism. The industry would be delighted if the Honourable Finance Minister allocates resources for an international campaign under the Incredible India initiative," he added.

12:14 PM

Targeted incentives for corporate entities can boost country’s economic resilience: MD, Lockton India

“The Union Budget 2025 offers a significant opportunity to accelerate the adoption of health insurance and enhance financial security across India. By introducing additional sops and tax incentives for individuals and corporate entities, the budget can boost health insurance penetration, aligning with the national vision of achieving universal insurance coverage by 2047. This would ensure greater financial protection for all. Targeted incentives for corporate entities to provide enhanced employee benefits, such as comprehensive health insurance plans, can further strengthen the country’s economic resilience,"  Mukul Bhatia, managing director and head of corporate solutions, Lockton India, said.

11:57 AM

When is the Union Budget 2025 Speech?

The finance minister is expected to give her Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Budget 2025Budget and EconomyFinance ministerUnion Budget

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News