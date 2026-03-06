Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap down open; Asia markets fall on firm oil prices

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, March 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 will likely open over 200 points lower amid weak global cues. The futures were quoting at 24,657, down 170.20 points as of 8:30 AM.

Most Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the red as oil prices soared amid growing disruptions to global supply due to the US-Israeli's war on Iran

Mainland China's CSI 300 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.57 per cent and 1.61 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.26 per cent down. Further uncertainty rose on Wall Street after Attorney General Letitia James and other top prosecutors of 23 states again sued to block US President Donald Trump’s tariffs , acording to reports

Brent futures prices rose nearly 5 per cent to $85.41 per barrel in the previous session as traders continued to worry about the supply disruption, according to a Reuters report. In the Asia session, Brent futures were trading 0.15 per cent higher at $84.16 per barrel.

Gold futures were trading 1.34 per cent higher at $5,146.39 as geopolitical tensions continued to support gains in the bullion.

IPO Today

Sedemac Mechatronics initial public offer will enter its last day of subscription on Friday. The IPO was subscribed 0.46 times on the second day. Sedemac Mechatronics IPO is a book-build issue of ₹1,087.45 crores. The issue is entirely of offer for sale (OFS).

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions IPO will open for subscription on Friday. Elfin Agro India will enter its second day of offering.