Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap down open; Asia markets fall on firm oil prices
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-down open amid weak global cues. Traders will monitor unfolding situation in the West Asia amid US-Iran tension
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, March 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 will likely open over 200 points lower amid weak global cues. The futures were quoting at 24,657, down 170.20 points as of 8:30 AM.
Most Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the red as oil prices soared amid growing disruptions to global supply due to the US-Israeli's war on Iran.
Mainland China's CSI 300 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.57 per cent and 1.61 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.26 per cent down. Further uncertainty rose on Wall Street after Attorney General Letitia James and other top prosecutors of 23 states again sued to block US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, acording to reports
Brent futures prices rose nearly 5 per cent to $85.41 per barrel in the previous session as traders continued to worry about the supply disruption, according to a Reuters report. In the Asia session, Brent futures were trading 0.15 per cent higher at $84.16 per barrel.
Gold futures were trading 1.34 per cent higher at $5,146.39 as geopolitical tensions continued to support gains in the bullion.
IPO Today
Sedemac Mechatronics initial public offer will enter its last day of subscription on Friday. The IPO was subscribed 0.46 times on the second day. Sedemac Mechatronics IPO is a book-build issue of ₹1,087.45 crores. The issue is entirely of offer for sale (OFS).
Srinibas Pradhan Constructions IPO will open for subscription on Friday. Elfin Agro India will enter its second day of offering.
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JPMorgan bullish on port sector; initiates 'OW' on Adani Ports, JSW Infra
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global brokerage firm JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and JSW Infrastructure with an 'Overweight' rating, saying India’s ports and logistics sector offers structural growth opportunities. Read more.
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: OMCs, Garden Reach, Petronet LNG, JK Tyre, DCX Systems shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil marketing companies (OMCs), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Petronet LNG, DCX Systems, JK Tyre and Industries shares will be in focus in Friday's session.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,657
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap down open for the Nifty50 index. The futures were quoting at 24,657, down 170.20 points as of 8:30 AM.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude trades above $84 as US-Iran conflict continues to threaten supply
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent oil futures were trading higher on Friday as the ongoing US-Iran conflict continued to pose supply disruption risk. Brent crude's May future contract was trading 0.46 per cent higher at $84.34 per barrel as of 8:25 AM on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:21 AM
Asia Markets| Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 recovers intraday losses
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 recovered intraday losses as Shift Inc and Nomura Research Institute LT leading gains. The index was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 55,375 as of 8:21 AM.
Earlier, the Nikkei 225 declined 1.38 per cent to 54,511.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets fall on firm oil prices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets in Asia declined on Friday as oil prices remained firm due to West Asia war, with the latest Iran's strike. Mainland China's CSI 300 and the South Korea's Kospi were trading 0.10 per cent and 1.35 per cent down, respectively.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures rise in Asia session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures were trading higher in Asia session. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.11 per cent and 0.2 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.57 per cent and 1.61 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.26 per cent down. Further uncertainty rose on Wall Street after Attorney General Letitia James and other top prosecutors of 23 states again sued to block US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, according to reports.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:58 AM IST