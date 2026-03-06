Friday, March 06, 2026 | 08:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch: OMCs, Garden Reach, Petronet LNG, JK Tyre, DCX Systems

Stocks to Watch: OMCs, Garden Reach, Petronet LNG, JK Tyre, DCX Systems

Stocks to Watch today: OMCs, Garden Reach, Petronet LNG, SAMHI Hotels, DCX Systems, JK Tyre and Dr Reddy's are among the stocks to watch today, March 06, 2026

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, March 06

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 8:24 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, March 06, 2026: Indian equities are set for a gap-down start on Friday amid escalating West Asia tensions, which continue to weigh on investor sentiment.
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 185 points at 24,613 as of 7:45 AM. 
 
Stock markets in Asia continued to fall and are on course for the worst week in six years amid uncertainty surrounding the US-Israel conflict with Iran in West Asia. South Korea's Kospi is down nearly 2 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 1.3 per cent lower, last checked.
 
 
In commodities, the Brent crude prices dropped 2.3 per cent on Friday after the US was weighing a range of options for addressing the spike in oil, Bloomberg reported. Overnight, Wall Street slipped as Iran launched a fresh missile strike across the Gulf. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended 0.56 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively. 
 
Back home, the Nifty ended 285.40 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 24,765.9 on Thursday, while the Sensex index ended 899.71  points higher, or 1.14 per cent at 80,015.90.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: 

OMCs: Indian oil market companies (OMCs) will be in focus on Friday as the US issued a general license to allow for some Russian oil sales to India, escalating tensions in West Asia, and limiting oil supply. The measure expires April 4 at 12:01 a.m. Washington time.
 
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company has signed a MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited to jointly develop and promote indigenous advanced naval systems, unmanned platforms and maritime capabilities for domestic and global markets.
 
Petronet LNG: The company has received a force majeure notice from QatarEnergy and issued corresponding notices to offtakers GAIL (India) Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
 
SAMHI Hotels: The hospitality firm said its board has approved acquiring a 70 per cent stake in RARE India, marking its entry into the experiential leisure segment through an asset-light platform investment.
 
DCX Systems: The company has received an order worth ₹68.05 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for manufacturing and supplying custom-made antennas and power supplies for airborne applications.
 
JK Tyre & Industries: The company will acquire a 26 per cent stake in FPEL Burning Bright Private Limited for ₹1.53 crore to meet captive power consumption requirements under Indian electricity regulations.
 
Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued an Establishment Inspection Report, classifying its Srikakulam facility inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated and officially closing the review.
 
Standard Engineering Technology: The company signed a target-based conditional distribution agreement with API Pharma Pharmaceutical Trading LLC to expand exports across pharmaceutical, biopharma, food and process industries in the Middle East.
 
Tata Elxsi: The company launched DevStudio.ai, an ASPICE-aligned multi-agentic solution designed to accelerate the automotive software development lifecycle for original equipment manufacturers, system suppliers and semiconductor companies.
 
BMW Industries: The company signed a strategic partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited for the supply of piped natural gas to its upcoming Bokaro manufacturing facility to support cleaner energy use and improve efficiency.
 

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

