Su-30 MKI fighter lost radar contact after take-off in Assam, probe on: IAF

The Indian Air Force said that a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam

Sukhoi 30MKI | Credit: IAF Twitter

Akshita Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:04 PM IST
The Indian Air Force said on Thursday that a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam. A search and rescue operation has been launched.
 
“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated,” the Indian Air Force said in a post on X. 
The Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, which entered service with the Indian Air Force in the early 2000s, is regarded as one of the force’s most capable frontline combat aircraft.
 
 

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

