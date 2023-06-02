Home / Companies / Interviews / Apollo Hospitals to raise $200 mn by selling 6% stake in online platform

Apollo Hospitals to raise $200 mn by selling 6% stake in online platform

In May, Apollo's fourth-quarter revenue from healthcare services climbed 18.5% and accounted for 51% of its total revenue

Reuters
Apollo Hospitals to raise $200 mn by selling 6% stake in online platform

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd plans to raise about $200 million by selling a stake of up to 6% in its online platform, Chief Financial Officer Krishnan Akhileswaran said on Friday.

Apollo Hospitals is expecting a valuation of $2.5 billion to $3 billion for the healthcare services platform, Apollo HealthCo Ltd.

In May, Apollo's fourth-quarter revenue from healthcare services climbed 18.5% and accounted for 51% of its total revenue.

 

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Also Read

Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy

Non-communicable diseases bigger issue than Covid pandemic: Apollo JMD

Apple's VP of health coming to India, to speak at BioAsia event on Feb 25

Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma conditions of patients: Experts

India was world's No. 1 in handling Covid: Apollo Hospitals founder

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

Amazon now part of India's social fabric: Country Manager Manish Tiwary

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 120 cr in 3 yrs to boost tech skilling platform

Insurance, MF ventures to list in 15-18 months: Canara Bank MD & CEO

Topics :healthcareApollo Hospital EnterprisesStake sale

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story