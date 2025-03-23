BluSmart not on sale; Gensol's liquidity woes are past: Anmol Jaggi

Anmol Jaggi, founder, During the last fortnight, BSE listed solar project builder Gensol Engineering has faced a series of allegations from rating agencies of delayed debt payment, documents falsification and poor liquidity position. This has spiralled onto BluSmart, the EV ride hailing startup which has promoter cross holding with Gensol., founder, Gensol Group and co-founder BluSmart Mobility denies any rumour of selling his prized business. In an exclusive interview with Shreya Jai in New Delhi, Jaggi elaborated on the financing plans, the issues under investigation and the way ahead. Edited excerpts: Gensol has faced ratings downgrades. There are allegations of false documents. What is the company doing?

We had a working capital or liquidity mismatch in the month of February this year, and during that time a few of our debt obligations were not serviced in time. Because of that Care and ICRA (the rating agencies) downgraded our rating to D. We are not NPA which occurs if there is a delay of 90 days. Any overdue debt is less than 30 days due. But as per the rating agency, even if you have not repaid the debt of one rupee for one hour then a company has to be D-rated. There is also an allegation around the falsification of documents. We are forming a committee of experts, comprising a senior law firm and one of the big fours to look into the matter. They will come up with the findings, which will be submitted to the board and the board will take necessary actions accordingly.

The management has worked extremely hard to build our credentials. On the falsification of documents, it was not in the information of me or my brother or anybody from the senior leadership team. The findings of the investigation will be able to help us get a clearer picture. Right now, the focus is on running the business as normal. All our projects are running on time. What about the concerns regarding delayed debt repayment? What is the status of equity infusion? The amount is very small, in early two digits kind of a number. It will not continue for long. We will be able to come out of it soon. With regards to equity infusion, we have already announced a Rs 600 crore equity raise, out of which Rs 400 crore would be through FCCB and balance through promoter warrants. This should conclude by May or June as there are regulatory proceedings to follow. In just seven to eight days of the crisis breaking we were able to raise this kind of money. We have already started the regulatory process by issuing the EGM notice. Post the EGM we can take the action on the promoter warrants.

The rating agencies have also pointed out a mismatch between Gensol's liquidity position versus order book size. How is this gap being bridged? We are doing two things. One is the fundraise of Rs 600 crore which I have covered above as well. Second, we are divesting Rs 665 crore of assets including selling a subsidiary company that will get sold for Rs 350 crore and transferring the EV cars that we own for about Rs 315 crore. So that will lead to a reduction of overall Rs 665 crore. Today our current debt is about Rs 1146 crore. The transfer of our EV cars for Rs 315 crore, will take our debt down to roughly Rs 830 crore. With roughly Rs 600 crore of reserves and sale of the subsidiary company (Rs 350 crore), our net worth will increase by about Rs 950 crore. So net worth will go to Rs 1500 crore and the debt will go down to Rs 830 crore. These transactions will result in significantly reduced debt equity ratio. Debt equity ratio would be 0.5 to 1.

BluSmart is also under fire because of promoters’ cross holding. What happened there? Both are independent companies with independent boards and an audit committee. Gensol had sold cars to BluSmart but that business is now sold to Refex Energy. In the current $50 million (Rs 425 crore) round of funding, promoters have invested as well. This cross holding has been disclosed since day one. Out of the 8,500 cars of BluSmart, 5,000 cars have come from Gensol on lease, that is disclosed. All our investors in BluSmart are aware of the common promoters. No pressure has come from any existing investor. In fact, our foremost investors bp are also participating in the current fund raise round.

Is BluSmart on sale, to a competitor in the ride hailing market? No, strong no. It is a strong and complete denial. In all previous rounds and the current round, the family has put in significant money. We are committed to running the business; we are substantial owners. Why would we want such a beautiful business that we have built to be given to somebody else. We would want to own it forever. But Dubai business has been shut down and NCD payments were delayed. Are expansion plans derailed? It was a delay of a few days and we have already cleared it. There were some more NCD repayments after that, we paid on time. Now we have raised a substantial portion of our current round of Rs 425 crore. We will be able to close the round by April end. In Blusmart mobility, total debt is now at an all time low. We had raised Rs 980 crore of debt and we have repaid more than Rs 700 crore. My next major payment is in November 2025. Now we have raised money so we have significant liquidity to run this business.

We currently will continue to focus on India as a market first. We launched our services in Dubai as a pilot last year, with a small fleet of less than 50 cars. Having learnt from the pilot, we are consciously choosing to keep our entire focus on the Indian market. We have made the strategic decision to discontinue our Dubai operations from April 2025. BluSmart is already at about Rs 70 crore a month run rate, and is growing fast. We should be growing by at least 40, 50% in the year in terms of revenue. For Gensol what is the plan ahead now?