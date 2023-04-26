'Demand signal is very high with generative AI', says Anant Maheshwari

What’s your view on your elevation to this role, especially because you come from a technology solutions company -- Microsoft? Does this mean a shift in Nasscom’s focus?

It definitely is new to have a person from a platform/solutions company as Nasscom chairperson, but I see this as a measured shift that has not happened overni

The National Association of Software Services Companies (Nasscom) has announced the appointment ofpresident & CEO, Microsoft India, as chairperson of the industry body for 2023-24. Maheshwari’s appointment is noteworthy as he doesn’t come from a pure software services firm and represents Microsoft, which has disrupted the technology landscape with its investment in OpenAI – the developer of ChatGPT. In an interview with, he talks about his focus areas at the industry body.