Home / Companies / Interviews / 'Demand signal is very high with generative AI', says Anant Maheshwari

'Demand signal is very high with generative AI', says Anant Maheshwari

'I have been part of the Nasscom executive council (EC) since 2017'

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Premium
'Demand signal is very high with generative AI', says Anant Maheshwari

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us

The National Association of Software Services Companies (Nasscom) has announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, president & CEO, Microsoft India, as chairperson of the industry body for 2023-24. Maheshwari’s appointment is noteworthy as he doesn’t come from a pure software services firm and represents Microsoft, which has disrupted the technology landscape with its investment in OpenAI – the developer of ChatGPT. In an interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about his focus areas at the industry body. Edited excerpts:

What’s your view on your elevation to this role, especially because you come from a technology solutions company -- Microsoft? Does this mean a shift in Nasscom’s focus?
It definitely is new to have a person from a platform/solutions company as Nasscom chairperson, but I see this as a measured shift that has not happened overni

Also Read

Nasscom appoints Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari as new chairperson

Building 5G use cases needs strong public-private alliance: Nasscom study

18% of Indian startups have at least one woman founder: Nasscom report

Nasscom hails draft data protection bill for dropping contentious rules

Indian tech sector to hit $245 bn in FY23; headwinds seen in FY24: Nasscom

Looking for long-term partner for EV business: M&M exec director Jejurikar

GSK to bring Herpes Zoster vaccine Shingrix at one-third of US price: MD

A quick pivot to demand helped realise good growth: HCLTech's C Vijayakumar

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan

Green hydrogen-based engine, power plant to come up by 2025: Wartsila CEO

Topics :Anant MaheshwariNasscomQ&AMicrosoft

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story