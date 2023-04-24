Home / Companies / Interviews / GSK to bring Herpes Zoster vaccine Shingrix at one-third of US price: MD

GSK to bring Herpes Zoster vaccine Shingrix at one-third of US price: MD

Shingrix is for the prevention of shingles or what is also known as herpes zoster and also post-herpetic neuralgia in people aged 50 and above, says GSK Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar

Sohini Das Mumbai
GSK to bring Herpes Zoster vaccine Shingrix at one-third of US price: MD

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, launched the Herpes Zoster vaccine named Shingrix on Monday, is now focusing on adult vaccination in the country. GSK Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar talks to Sohini Das about the company’s India plans. Edited excerpts:
Why is it important to take the Shingles (Herpes Zoster) vaccine for adults?
Shingrix (Zoster vaccine recombinant) is for the prevention of shingles or what is also known as herpes zoster and also post-herpetic neuralgia in people aged 50 and above. It’s the world’s first non-live recombinant subunit vaccine administered through the intramuscular route in two doses.

Topics :Q&AGSKVaccineQ&A with GSK Pharma MD

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

