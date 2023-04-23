Home / Companies / Interviews / We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan

VNB has more than doubled and margins have expanded from 17 per cent to 32 per cent. So, given this, I would say, we have achieved more than we had told the market

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda
Premium
We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

In his last interview as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company before superannuating in June, Edited excerpts:
The value of new business (VNB) has doubled. Margins, too, have nearly doubled from 2018-19. Would you say you have accomplished what you had set out to achieve?
VNB has more than doubled and margins have expanded from 17 per cent to 32 per cent. We have achieved more than we had apprised the market of. We walked the talk.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Covid was the moment of truth for the life insurance industry: Experts

ICICI Prudential Life's net profit rises 27% in Q4; VNB jumps 36%

Life insurers' retail protection biz down YoY, seen stabilising going ahead

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

Green hydrogen-based engine, power plant to be ready by 2025 : Wärtsilä CEO

Sale of high-value policies picked up from mid-Mar: Kotak Life Insurance MD

Brownfield expansion will give us 1,700 beds: Fortis Healthcare MD & CEO

Ahead of Suzume release, PVR says strong signals to grow anime genre

'Brokerage rates in India are among the lowest, need re-evaluation'

Topics :ICICI PrudentialInsurance industry

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story