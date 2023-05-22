Domestic sales up 17%, but exports dip 25% in 2023: Yamaha Motor chief

However, the company's exports are expected to fall by 20-25 per cent in 2023 due to high inflation and weak local currencies in key markets in the Indian subcontinent, Africa, and South America, he added.

Yamaha Motor India's domestic sales are likely to surge by about 17 per cent to 650,000 units in 2023 due to high demand for its premium vehicles, said its Chairman Eishin Chihana on Monday.