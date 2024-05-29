Non-metros emerging as significant contributors to fashion: Myntra's CBO

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra is expecting 20 million visitors on the platform during its upcoming End of Reason Sale (EORS), Sharon Pais, chief business officer (CBO), told Peerzada Abrar. Pais says the demand for international fashion labels, particularly from tier-II cities and beyond, has seen a notable uptick. Edited excerpts:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What role is the premiumisation of fashion going to play?

The rising disposable income in India has added to the growth of the country’s middle-class cohorts. The digital boom has also enabled shoppers to be up-to-date with the prominent trends from across the globe. We recognise the transformative surge in the fashion landscape, with non-metros emerging as significant contributors alongside metros. The demand for international fashion labels, particularly from tier-II cities and beyond, has seen a notable uptick. The 20th edition of the EORS will see unprecedented offers on premium and international brands, to truly democratise fashion. Myntra has on-boarded an array of sought-after brands. Some of them include Dash & Dot, Aeropostale, Coach watches, Qissa, Kate Spade fragrances, New Balance and Staze Cosmetics.





Besides fashion and beauty and personal care, what are the other areas you are witnessing demand?

There is a noted trend of fashion percolating into the lifestyle choices of shoppers as trends across categories have become a mainstay with consumers. For instance, shoppers are gravitating towards more trendy colours and designs in the luggage category and the watches and wearables segments. Myntra has bolstered its presence in the segment by introducing over 2,000 new and trendy collections of premium trolleys from renowned international, homegrown, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. In terms of growth, trolleys have seen a 2x increase compared to last year, starting from early 2023. Home is another category. Here we see that consumers look for aesthetic choices to best reflect their personalities, from dinnerware to cushion covers. Brands such as Bombay Dyeing, D’ Decor, Cello, Milton and Borosil have bolstered the category. Decor and furnishings is our core and we are also emphasiing on the kitchen and dining segments. The year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth witnessed for the category in the first quarter of calendar year 2024 was more than 50 per cent.





Considering the wedding season is around the corner, how are you tapping that opportunity?

Festivals and weddings serve as pivotal moments where ethnic attire takes centre stage, reflecting a broader societal appreciation for our heritage. People are elevating the celebration of various festivals and occasions by dressing up in Indian wear. Additionally, there's a noticeable trend towards blending Western and Indian styles. This makes ethnic wear a go-to choice. We expect the ethnic wear segment to continue its upward trajectory during the EORS. Brands like Anouk, Sangria, Libas, W, and Biba are set to offer deals on a wide range of ethnic ensembles.





What are the expectations from this year’s EORS?

EORS-20 will begin on May 31, with Early Access starting on May 30 for about 8.6 million Myntra Insiders, members of our coveted loyalty program. We also anticipate around 1.35 million new customers this EORS from across the country. About 20 million visitors are expected to throng the platform during the event.



How much has the selection grown since last summer?

The upcoming EORS will feature 3 million styles from over 8,800 brands. This marks over a 47 per cent increase in brands catalogued and a 50 per cent rise in trend-first selection in comparison to the previous summer’s EORS. Depth of the catalogue plays a pivotal role in winning over customers. A comprehensive range caters to the diverse preferences of customers, keeping them engaged by consistently presenting new and enticing options. The premium and international brands are showcasing unmatched offers.