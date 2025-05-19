Fireside bets on Gen Z, ageing millennials and AI wellness: Vinay Singh

With over ₹3,000 crore under management and a portfolio of 53 brands, Fireside Ventures has emerged as a leading early-stage investor in India’s consumer space, backing names like The Sleep Company, Slurrp Farm and NatHabit. Now, the firm is turning its attention to emerging white spaces shaped by shifting consumer behaviour.

In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Vinay Singh, Co-founder and Partner, discusses how ageing millennials and Gen Z are driving demand in areas such as preventive healthcare, AI-powered wellness, impulse-led food and lab-grade beauty. He also explores trends in fashion, home and Q-commerce, and where Fireside is placing its next big bets. Edited excerpts:

What are the key shifts you are seeing in consumer behaviour post-pandemic, and how are they shaping the next generation of consumer companies? Today, all three Cs—consumer, channel and category—are at play. The consumer is changing, as we see emerging cohorts like Gen Z and the connected silver generation (aged 50 and older) influencing major market trends. Both groups are very comfortable shopping and consuming products online. We also have an emerging cohort of post-COVID first-generation pet parents. Channel evolution has occurred too. A few years ago, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart were the seeding ground for new brands. With millions of internet shoppers in the last decade, many major brands—including our portfolio companies MamaEarth and boAt—became very successful.

India now has over 100 million online shoppers engaging with newer digital channels like D2C and social media shopping. Quick commerce is the ultimate channel for impulse categories such as groceries and snacks. New categories like nutraceuticals are also emerging as wellness goes mainstream. Premiumisation has become a major theme in India's D2C space. What is fuelling this trend? Back in 2017–18, the cornerstone of Fireside’s investment thesis was that as India’s GDP per capita grows, discretionary spending will grow too. New brands can serve consumers with increased purchasing power and demand for value-added products. In 2017, GDP per capita was about $1,800; today, it's $2,400. We're moving towards $5,000 by 2030. This growth, multiplied by India’s population scale, means discretionary spending will rise exponentially. That shift—from a triangle to a diamond economy—is what’s driving premiumisation and continues to validate our thesis.

How do you see this trend catching up in non-metro markets? This phenomenon is happening faster in non-metro cities than metros. Major incumbent brands have seen muted growth in large urban centres, where rent and other expenses have skyrocketed post-COVID, affecting discretionary spending. Outside major cities, rents and expenses haven’t grown much, while wages have increased significantly. Consumers are using this purchasing power for discretionary spends. One of our portfolio companies, Newme, experienced this firsthand. Initially expected to be a metro phenomenon, they found demand in Tier 2 and 3 cities comparable to metros. This led them to open one of their first offline stores in Dehradun.

Is the ongoing consolidation in India’s crowded D2C beauty and personal care space—driven by scaling, funding and profitability challenges—a concern for you? Will it prompt changes to your model? The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are actually part of our investment model. Concerns about scalability are not something we encounter midway, as it's one of the first things we evaluate. If the consumer insight and product differentiation are not clear, that’s not a viable investment. The business model would become unscalable, unsustainable and unprofitable, needing discounts and heavy advertising to scale inorganically. We look for businesses where deep consumer insight, product innovation and differentiation form the foundation. These factors generate demand, leading to organic retention and profitability.

If there's a product and business that meets these criteria, it will outpace competition—even global giants. When ITC acquired our investee YogaBar, it used its supply chain synergies to grow the brand. We think M&A options are healthy for the ecosystem. What are the most exciting white spaces in India’s consumer ecosystem that Fireside is actively watching or investing in? We are particularly excited about ageing millennials and their focus on wellness and consumer healthcare, especially preventive healthcare. Themes such as muscle and bone health, longevity, gut health, fertility, children’s nutrition, women’s healthcare, and skin and hair care are very important. These categories, paired with AI-based solutioning, go beyond just products.

Gen Z, on the other hand, is driving the fortification trend—fortifying everything and combining it with Q-commerce. This is disrupting impulse categories in food, including spices, snacks, RTD beverages, chocolates, confectionery and dairy beverages. BPC (beauty and personal care) is seeing similar disruption, with Gen Z demanding instant solutions and lab-grade ingredients. Meanwhile, millennials are focused on premiumising their product choices. In fashion and lifestyle, casualisation and smaller homes are changing how consumers interact with fashion, home décor and appliances. How important is a physical footprint for digital-first brands today? Omnichannel is now the leading way to deliver brand experiences, with roles varying by category.