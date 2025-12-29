Monday, December 29, 2025 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Engineers India, NMDC among top stock picks for today; Check target here

Engineers India, NMDC among top stock picks for today; Check target here

Engineers India, NMDC, and Titan Company are among the top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

stock markets, trading

stock markets, trading

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Recommendations by Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One

NSE Scrip – Engineers India (ENGINERSIN)

View - Bullish  Last Close – ₹205  Engineers India stock prices had been consolidating for the past five months within a descending triangle formation. The recent bullish breakout from this pattern signals a potential strong momentum move in the near term. The breakout is backed by a notable surge in volumes and a strong bullish candle, adding conviction to the move. Further, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark after a prolonged period, indicating a positive range shift and strengthening momentum.

Hence, we recommend to Buy ENGINERSIN around ₹205 - ₹202 | SL: ₹198 | TGT: ₹220

NSE Scrip – NMDC

View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹83 
  Over the past one year, the NMDC stock faced multiple rejections near the 80 level, leading to a prolonged consolidation. This week, prices have decisively broken above this range, confirming a long-term consolidation breakout. The breakout aligns with an inverse head and shoulders formation and is accompanied by a bullish gap, which can be classified as a breakaway gap, thereby enhancing the credibility of the pattern. Additionally, prices are trading well above key moving averages, reinforcing the overall bullish outlook on the counter.

Hence, we recommend to Buy NMDC around ₹83 - ₹81 | SL: ₹78 | TGT: ₹92

NSE Scrip – Titan Company (TITAN)

View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹3,992 
Titan Company stock prices remain in a strong uptrend, consistently forming a higher top–higher bottom structure. After the corrective phase from the mid-November highs, prices have regained positive momentum and have now broken above a multi-month high. This breakout is supported by a sharp surge in volumes along with a bullish candlestick formation, adding conviction to the move. Additionally, the RSI is holding above the 60 mark across all major time frames, indicating a robust and sustained positive trend in this counter.

Hence, we recommend to Buy TITAN around ₹3,992 – ₹3,980 | SL: ₹3,900 | TGT: ₹4,200

(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

