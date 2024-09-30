Good design, bad design and the Apple problem: Insights from Don Norman

Don Norman, known as the father of user experience (UX) design and a former vice president of advanced technology at Apple, tells Veenu Sandhu over a conversation in New Delhi why built-in obsolescence in Apple products is a concern and how the Indian jugaad can be a powerful solution when paired with expert guidance. The 88-year-old designer and author of books like The Design of Everyday Things, Emotional Design, and Design for a Better World was in India as an advisor to BITS Design School, Mumbai, for a three-city tour. Edited excerpts:

You have been an advocate of "human-centred design", and now your approach is focused on "humanity-centred design". Could you elaborate?



I helped develop the concept of human-centred design in the 1970s and ’80s, focusing on people’s needs and quality of life, and addressing the right problems. Many people, like engineers and those in business, are great at solving problems, but do they ever ask: “Is this the right problem?” We, as designers, optimise for people. Other fields might optimise for costs or schedules, and those are important, but people are more important.

At one point, I realised my books were making things easier to use and understand, but the world has many problems. I went to a wonderful conference called ‘The Waste Age’ at the Design Museum in London, which made me realise how waste is a major issue.



I’m most famous for my book, The Design of Everyday Things. It’s been around for 40 years, and today I am here to tell you that it is wrong. What’s wrong about it? Nothing. I still teach it and believe in all it has to say. What’s wrong is what’s not in the book, which is: How we destroy the environment to manufacture wonderful products that cannot be repaired. Apple hopes that you buy a new phone every two or three years. Because it is so difficult to take apart when it is over, we throw it away. In Ahmedabad, for example, there is a big pile of burning electronic junk.



This has to change. We have to design things differently; those that last longer, are easy to repair and upgrade, and don’t destroy the environment. That’s called the circular economy, but it’s not easy to do because that means changing the way we design, manufacture and sell.

So now, I advocate for what I call “humanity-centred design”, which considers not just our impact upon the environment, but also upon all living things, and upon people’s cultures. We’ve destroyed wonderful cultures, like in India, through the western way of thought. Human-centred design is HCD, and humanity-centred design is HCD-plus. It’s the same principles, but more.



India is a diverse country, both culturally and economically. How can designers account for such vast differences when creating user-friendly products?

Experts understand the problem, but they don’t understand the people. The new philosophy in design is: Let’s not design for people; let’s ask people what they need and help them design it for themselves. Otherwise designers are no better than colonialists, who came to India and said, “We will govern you for you.”

How does the western design universe view emerging markets like India?

My first visit to India was in the 1990s as vice president of Apple’s Advanced Technology Group, its research arm. There are many Indias. There are very wealthy people, and many parts of India that look just like Europe. Then, of course, there are very many poor people. And a large part of India is agricultural. Western nations, including the US, tend to sell products to the wealthy and westernised, and the only concession they make is to put them in the local language. I am trying to overcome that.



Earlier when I travelled, I loved going to hardware or department stores in different places to see the different tools, and the diverse ways of living. I don’t do that anymore because they all look the same. We have destroyed the differences, and that has destroyed a major part of our lives.

How can India’s long tradition of craftsmanship be integrated with modern design to create meaningful products?

When people ask me, what should Indian designers do, I have a very simple answer: “I am an American, don’t ask me.”

I have been to some design schools that are trying to teach the old way of design, and I think that is wrong because what they are doing is simply recreating the way people lived in the past. I have also talked to a large number of Indian designers who are taking this old way of designing, but putting it in the context for the 21st century. That’s what is needed. And that, right here, is one way of doing it (points to an ornately carved mirror frame in the room) – it’s a traditional design and yet modern.



India is at the forefront of frugal innovation, or ‘jugaad’. What’s your take on this approach, and how can it align with more structured design thinking?

If I understand the concept of ‘jugaad’ properly, then I think in many ways, it is the correct way. Finding your own simple, frugal solution to a problem rather than buying something that will not really fit in the situation is good. In that sense, ‘jugaad’ is the future because the solutions have to come from you. That said, while designers should not be designing for you, they should come in as advisors and educationists to provide the guidance, expert knowledge and resources that work both for the people and the environment – keeping a humanity-centred approach in mind.



