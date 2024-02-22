Indian market is a story of premiumisation, says Pernod Ricard India CEO

Pernod Ricard India, which houses brands such as Chivas, Absolut and Jameson, among others, expects to see premiumisation growth at all price points and also hopes to grow at a faster clip compared to the remaining market. In a video interview, Jean Touboul, chief executive officer (CEO), Pernod Ricard India, speaks to Sharleen D’Souza about India being one of the important markets globally. Edited excerpts:

How do you see single malt whisky growing in India?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When you look at the Indian market, it is a story of premiumisation at all levels and all price points. So, this (Longitude 77) Indian single malt sits at price parity with some of the other imported products. This is a category, which will continue to grow. I must admit that our competitors have done a good job in starting it. We want to be the first to premiumise it further and elevate it. That's our commitment as a leader in whiskies in India and as the global leader in whiskies. We believe our role is to elevate the category in India and showcase Indian single malt to the entire world. It is already the second-largest market worldwide by net sales. And yes, it's fair to say that on long-term trends, it is growing faster than the rest. We have certain strategic markets — one is India and two others are the US and China. We believe this (India) is a market that will continue to grow in terms of importance for Pernod Ricard. Low double-digit is our long term algorithm. This financial year, we are in from July-June, and growth will be more of a high-single digit. It is a bit lower, given the global slowdown and the challenges we have seen globally. And, India has not been immune to that. But that's just a small blip in the long-term algorithm.