We target 15-20% growth over next five years: Brigade Enterprises MD

The hospitality sector has been performing well due to factors like increased travel. Currently, both occupancy and rates in the hospitality sector are strong.

What were the key factors that enabled growth in residential and hospitality in Q3 of 2023-24?

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises, which reported robust third-quarter (Q3) earnings, attributed its growth in the residential and hospitality sector to a strong demand environment, improved pricing, and structural factors. PAVITRA SHANKAR , managing director of Brigade Enterprises, talks about the company’s strategic business initiatives, meticulous product development, and expansion plans in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

In the residential sector, traction has increased after the pandemic, with major demand that can support pricing.

The demand for luxury homes has also risen. These two sectors are currently thriving.

Retail is also performing exceptionally well, exemplified by the footfall in Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway.

Office leasing is robust, especially considering the hybrid model.

Tailwinds are expected to continue supporting the momentum in residential and hospitality in the upcoming quarters.

What are the factors driving sales in housing for Brigade Group?



Currently, it is primarily driven by demand. Residential had faced challenges for a while, but factors such as reduced interest rates and a favourable pricing environment, both pre- and post-pandemic, have motivated people to make purchases, resulting in an upcycle.