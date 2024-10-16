India's 80% data traffic growth is from 2-3 LTGs: GSMA DG Mats Granryd

Despite data traffic rising 50 per cent annually in India, 80 per cent of it originates from two to three large traffic generators (LTGs), a trend which is not sustainable, Mats Granryd, Director General of global mobile industry body GSM Association (GSMA), tells Subhayan Chakraborty in an interview in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

GSMA has said telcos are currently building networks for a few and not many. Why is it so?

India has a 50 per cent annual growth in data traffic. Of that, 80 per cent comes from two to three LTGs. This includes big content producers such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube. So, we are really building networks for the few, not for the many. Globally, about 50 per cent of the data on telecom networks originates from LTGs. About $270 billion will be invested in mobile capex alone from now to 2030. That is money that we hope mobile operators will have. It would be horrible if we end up with a congested network, and users never get access to it.