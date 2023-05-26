Insurance, MF ventures to list in 15-18 months: Canara Bank MD & CEO

We want to bring our gross NPA (non-performing assets) below 3 per cent and net NPA below 1 per cent.

We want to grow business at an average of 12 per cent. We want to attain a credit deposit ratio of 76-77 per cent in three years. (For) current and savings account deposits (CASA), which is 33 per cent at this moment, we are aiming to reach 38 per cent in three years—which will help to improve net interest margins (NIM) further.