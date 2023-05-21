Companies aren't taking on Google due to fear: Matrimony.com Founder-CEO

According to Google, if you are using an online service, you have to use only their payment system, but you have to give 15-30 per cent, compared to what you pay through other payment gateways, where you pay only 1.5 per cent. CCI said that you cannot force companies to use Google Billing Payment System and should allow users to go for other payment gateways. Google said, it will allow users to do that, but if you use other payment gateways, by the end of the month you have to report that these are the different payment gateways used and pay 11 per cent or 26 per cent. Literally, it doesn’t matter if you are using Google Billing Payment System or any other payment system, if you are using Google you will be charged 15-30 per cent and if you are using other payment gateways you will be charged 11-26 per cent. Then we went to CCI once again.

It all started with Apple in the United States. Because Apple is a closed eco-system, it initially said that its game developers need to use only the Apple Billing Payment system, giving 30 per cent revenue to Apple. Google introduced a similar policy in India. It has a monopoly in India, with around 95 per cent marketshare. We went to CCI, saying that you cannot force a company to use the Google Billing Payment System.