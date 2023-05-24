IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

What role do you see IBM playing in India’s goal to achieve a $1 trillion digital economy in a few years?



The intent was not just to go and find new locations. But there are pockets of talent and capability that are growing and available in some of these tier 2 and tier 3 cities or emerging areas. We have opened software labs recently (in these locations). We don't open them (just at any place) because a lot of our global development for software happens there. We just launched software labs in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kochi. In addition, we opened our delivery centres in Bhubaneswar and Mysuru. We are continuing to look at such emerging clusters or areas. We look at them from three perspectives which include the availability of talent, and infrastructure and we look at how we can actually leverage the emerging ecosystem in that area. For instance, we picked Kochi and Ahmedabad, for our software labs as some of our GSI (global system integrator) partners had (a presence) there or had plans to do that. We are continuing to look at expansion across all of our domains. IBM India is the microcosm of the IBM corporation. We have our software labs, hardware systems labs and research labs here. And then we have our delivery centres in addition to a fairly vibrant domestic business that we run. All of these will continue to grow in India. We will continue to look at options both in these emerging cities and also in our base operations.