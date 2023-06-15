Home / Companies / Interviews / Jindal Stainless ropes in Dassault Systemes to manage operational functions

Through the deal, JSL said, it intends to optimise its processes and realise significant benefits like reducing lead time by 10-15 per cent and reducing work-in-progress inventory by 8-10 per cent

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Thursday said it has roped in Germany-based Dassault Systemes to manage "end-to-end" production and operational functions at its Hisar and Jajpur units.

The deal was signed between JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal and Eric Leveugle, Vice President, Worldwide Business Transformation, Dassault Systemes at Dusseldorf in Germany on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

"JSL has inked a deal with Dassault Systemes to strengthen its production planning, scheduling and execution processes. Having recently merged and doubled its capacity to 2.9 million tonne per annum (MTPA), this will enable JSL to seamlessly manage end-to-end production and operational functions between Hisar (Haryana) and Jajpur (Odisha)," it said.

By adopting an integrated and fully automated approach to operations management, JSL intends to achieve sharper resource utilisation, faster capacity balancing, live data synthesis and accurate predictions, while maintaining high-quality standards.

"This is another bold step towards creatively demolishing legacy systems and adopting new-age models of digitisation and automation.

"We are working towards 360-degree integration of different operational technologies with real-time dashboards to enable faster decision-making. This aligns with our vision to diversify, expand, and drive long-term growth and innovation in stainless steel," Jindal said.

"The virtual twin experience of JSL's production systems helps JSL improve operational efficiency and product quality significantly, and facilitates data-driven, fast decisions for the decarbonization of steelmaking," Corinne Bulota, Vice President, Infrastructure, Energy and Materials Industry, Dassault Systemes.

Through the deal, JSL said, it intends to optimise its processes and realise significant benefits like reducing lead time by 10-15 per cent and reducing work-in-progress inventory by 8-10 per cent.

