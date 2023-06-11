Traditional AI deployment of 70% companies has failed: BCG X executives

Worldwide 36 per cent of workers think that AI will take their jobs. That number in India is 50 per cent... I do not believe those numbers are correct. There is a massive worry in the workplace, which needs to be addressed. When we deploy GAI, we need to tell people that they are part of the solution.

: Getting the tech right or data correct is just 20 per cent of GAI; 70 per cent is about how people will be adopting this. If you are telling a salesperson the person’s job is no more about fixing a price for a product to sell at but to sell at what a machine has set and convince the client, then it’s a different job. It is not that the job has gone; it has to be done differently. Many people think GAI is only about buying tech and deploying it. No, it’s about transforming what people do.