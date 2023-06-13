IIFL Finance not looking to convert into bank at this point: MD Nirmal Jain

There again we have seen that the industry is consolidating because of the number of fintech players that jump in on the back of many NBFCs or RBI where they probably wanted to give FLDG. RBI has been very proactive and has come up with regulations which are fairly pragmatic as well as strict and that will make sure that the industry—may be the froth basically—clears up and will see a very healthy growth. So I see that all four core businesses that you operate in have tremendous growth trajectory ahead and all of them are looking good. In terms of relative signality or the cyclical trend I think gold, MFI are doing much better.

I think all segments are doing well, but what we are seeing is that microfinance has done well on a base which year before last was a little lower and maybe a little difficult time period in 21-22 in the wake of Covid. MFI has recovered very well. Gold loans are also doing very well because gold prices are rising and there is competition by ‘me too’ players and a number of new entrants into the industry and they are offering lost leading rates so many times what they do. They offer 6-7 per cent interest rate to the customer where the cost of the fund itself may be much higher, 9 -10% or even 11% for some of this Fintech and new players. They think that they can get the customer and then increase the rate but it doesn't work like that. It looks like (in) the industry many new players have understood and they are also aware of the fact that the new round of funding may not be so easy to allow more losses. Gold loan, I think, looks good; MFI looks good. Affordable home loan will be a steady growth that also will recover maybe more so in the later part of the year. Digital loan again is showing tremendous promise and growth.