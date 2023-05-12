No plans to sell stake in consumer healthcare biz: Sanofi India MD Hrosz

Our insulin portfolio today offers best-in-class insulin for better diabetes management. Our flagship brand Lantus is the most prescribed insulin brand in the analogue category and is placed third in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Also, Toujeo has doubled its sales growth in 2022, in the first year of its cartridge launch. While Lantus is part of the National List of Essential Medicines effective April 2023, it is an opportunity for Sanofi to bring its benefits to many more patients.

A. In Q3 2022, we deployed our new plan (‘in India for India’) that brought more focus to our high potential therapeutic categories. We streamlined from eight to three business units. This has already resulted in an acceleration of the business, with Q1 2023 being one of our best quarters in recent times. Going forward, we plan to continue to accelerate the pharma business by focusing even more on our key categories, driving innovation, localisation of portfolio, and expansion of our go-to-market (GTM) reach.