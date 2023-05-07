Home / Companies / Interviews / Investing to take our products, services into global markets: Pine Labs CEO

Investing to take our products, services into global markets: Pine Labs CEO

'Central bank digital currency (CBDC) and Digital Rupee open up exciting opportunities and if implemented correctly'

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Premium
Investing to take our products, services into global markets: Pine Labs CEO

6 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

At a time when a growing number of tech firms have halted their expansion plans, fintech unicorn Pine Labs is making new bets and is in expansion mode, says B Amrish Rau, chief executive officer of Pine Labs in an interview with Peerzada Abrar. The Noida-based merchant commerce platform valued at over $5 billion,  is now accepting the digital Rupee on its PoS (point-of-sale) terminals. Rau said that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and Digital Rupee open up exciting opportunities and if implemented correctly, it can accelerate the migration from paper-based currency to digital. Edited excerpts:
According to a media report, you are deferring the initial public offering (IPO) plans. What are the reasons for that and what is your strategy going forward? 
I never said that we are deferring or delaying our plans on an IPO or anything as such. I actually said something completely different. I basically

Also Read

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Pine Labs acquires enterprise platform from Saluto Wellness for unknown sum

CBDC versus the rest: Can RBI's digital currency replace physical cash?

e-Rupee: RBI creates Rs 1.71 crore of digital currency for retail pilot

A Rs 5,000 cr opportunity: Hinterland is Pine Labs' BNPL money-spinner

Artificial intelligence plays a role in keeping YouTube safe: MD Chatterjee

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Our renewables will be equal to coal by 2050: NTPC Green Energy CEO

Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

Rural demand has come back, but El Nino a worry: Adani Wilmar MD & CEO, CFO

Topics :Pine LabsFintech

First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story