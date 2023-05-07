Investing to take our products, services into global markets: Pine Labs CEO

According to a media report, you are deferring the initial public offering (IPO) plans. What are the reasons for that and what is your strategy going forward?

I never said that we are deferring or delaying our plans on an IPO or anything as such. I actually said something completely different. I basically

At a time when a growing number of tech firms have halted their expansion plans, fintech unicorn Pine Labs is making new bets and is in expansion mode, says, chief executive officer of Pine Labs in an interview with Peerzada Abrar. The Noida-based merchant commerce platform valued at over $5 billion, is now accepting the digital Rupee on its PoS (point-of-sale) terminals. Rau said that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and Digital Rupee open up exciting opportunities and if implemented correctly, it can accelerate the migration from paper-based currency to digital. Edited excerpts: