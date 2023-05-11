'100% sure law will be on our side', says Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill

You said you have never misrepresented your localisation and submitted it to the government. So the ministry knew about your stand all along and it was duly signed by it as well?

A solution is close at hand. Directionally, whatever has been the solution given by the ministry in other cases has broadly been the direction our solution will be leaning on. This is on the basis that the policy cannot be seen as cast in stone; it has to be flexible with practical difficulties on the ground.