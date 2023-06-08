We have $2.5 billion of uninvested dry powder: Peak XV Partners MD

Why is Sequoia pulling out of India at a time when the startup ecosystem in the country is growing? It does not look like just a branding exercise….

The Indian startup ecosystem went into a tizzy as one of its most well-known venture capital firm, Sequoia Capital, announced splitting itself into three entities. As a result, the India and Southeast Asia business of the firm has been rebranded as Peak XV Partners. After the sudden rebranding,, MD, Peak XV Partners, answered some questions posed byin an e-mail interview. Edited excerpts: