Planning to open manufacturing facility in Russia soon: Trivitron Group CEO

Chennai-headquartered Trivitron Healthcare, a maker of medical technology products such as point of care testing devices and radiography solutions, has a presence in the US, China, Europe, as well as India. The company is now eyeing a manufacturing site in Russia soon. In a conversation with Anjali Singh, Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, revealed the company's expansion and investment plans. Below are the edited excerpts.

Are there any plans to open manufacturing facilities outside of India?



We already have facilities in the US, Europe, and China. From a manufacturing standpoint, I think the immediate venture is coming up in Russia, which is on the verge of closure now. To become a manufacturer in Russia, you can't be present as a sole foreign company. You must collaborate with a local partner. Our investment for a joint venture will be fifty-fifty per cent, and we expect it to happen in the next two months. With that, I think we are more or less covering the entire globe from the manufacturing angle.

What are your investment plans this year?



Apart from our joint venture in Russia, we are investing heavily in the US, where we already have infrastructure, including factories and R&D setups. Since the US itself is a vast market, we are investing a lot more there. In India, some greenfield initiatives are happening, and we are in talks with several companies, mainly in the consumables segment, where we plan to buy them out. So, I think a couple of exciting and intriguing developments will occur in the next four to five months.

Is Trivitron Healthcare planning to add more tests or devices to its portfolio?



Yes, we are. The trend in healthcare is shifting from basic to high-tech now. Especially for us, since we have already covered the basic part of healthcare, we are moving into high-end technologies. Our first Make in India CT Scan (Computed Tomography Scan) has already been completed. We are just waiting for regulatory approval, which will lead to its launch in the country in the next couple of months. And we are also discussing the introduction of our cath lab in India, a high-technology-based equipment laboratory.

What is Trivitron's perspective on the recently introduced National Medical Devices Policy 2023?



There has been significant concern raised by Indian manufacturers who desire changes to this policy. Numerous representations have been made to the government, and I think there is a discussion underway. When you talk about products made in India and made for India by international companies, there is a distinction, and we want them to understand that difference. Discussions are ongoing with the government for potential changes to the policy.



