Witnessing strong govt spend, confidence from private capex: ABB India

ABB India is optimistic about domestic demand surpassing export growth, buoyed by robust momentum in both private and public spending. Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director of ABB India, spoke to Amritha Pillay about growth from smaller cities, new segments, and opportunities stemming from the China Plus One strategy. Below are the edited excerpts:

The June 2023-ended quarter has been robust for ABB India and the sector. What are the main segments driving this growth?



Segments such as food and beverage, along with traditional market segments like metals and cement, have witnessed good growth. All divisions and market segments are performing well at this point, and we haven't observed a significant slowdown in any area. Some are growing at a faster rate than others, especially new market segments like data centres.

Of that growth, can you provide a division of the public sector and private sector-led capital expenditure (capex) cycle?



We are witnessing growth on both fronts. For instance, in railways, metros and city power distribution, which are primarily public sector expenses, and on the private sector side, beverages, pharmaceuticals, metals, cement, there's quite resilient demand.

With the upcoming general elections, is there concern that the growth momentum will slow down?



That doesn't really concern us. We are very positive about India. We foresee no impact due to the elections, but we observe strong government spending at both the state and central levels. Private players also display significant confidence in expanding their capacities.

Any other challenges you foresee that could derail this growth?



At present, we don't have reason to believe in a slowdown, but we do anticipate saturation in one segment or another after certain investments. We are exploring new market segments like green hydrogen and electric vehicle space, and reaching out to more Tier-II, Tier-III, Tier-IV markets to ensure deeper penetration in this growing market.

Can you give some insight into the business growth you are witnessing from the smaller cities?



Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are experiencing substantial expansion of businesses, whether it's integrators or machine manufacturers. The availability of talent and attractive land costs are encouraging businesses to set up, and we're observing good growth in these segments at a decent size. A notable percentage of our growth comes from these cities.

Can you share your plans for both organic and inorganic growth?



As our capacity utilisation reaches an optimal level and the number of shifts hit saturation, we'll begin expanding. We will maintain the Rs 200 to 250 crore capex run rate annually. For inorganic growth, each of our division leaders has a mandate to scout for opportunities both globally and locally.

In your investor call, you mentioned increasing orders from the global company. Are you expecting a rise in the contribution from exports?



Our factories are world-class and are becoming increasingly attractive to our global business leaders for serving other markets. Exports will likely remain at 10 to 15 per cent, simply because even if exports grow in real terms, domestic growth will continue to overshadow the percentages. The Indian market's growth is stronger than that of the export market.

Are Indian capital goods makers witnessing any traction owing to the China Plus One strategy?