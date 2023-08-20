Don't see a major worry: Adani Cement CEO on any price war expected

In September, Adani Group became the new promoters for ACC and Ambuja Cements , transforming the conglomerate into the second-largest cement producer overnight. Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of the cement business at Adani Group, spoke to Amritha Pillay on the possibility of a price war, the company's strategy to manage related-party transactions, and whether the benefits of the master supply agreement have been maximised. Below are the edited excerpts.

The Adani Group entered the cement sector in September last year, and ever since then, price speculation has been rife. However, we have not seen any evidence of it so far. What is your outlook? I believe India should grow at 6-7 per cent GDP in the next 10 years, and cement should continue to trail. Earlier, the ratio used to be 1.3 times. I'm seeing corporate investment coming back, and there's still a lot of unfulfilled demand in the housing sector. Combine this with the infrastructure push, and a growth of 7-8 per cent CAGR is not beyond consideration.



Considering a 420 million tonnes demand base, at 8 or 10 per cent growth, you would need about 35 million tonnes of extra cement to be produced. The standard price behaviour of the manufacturers over the past few years is a reflection of their need to survive; if they cannot get the minimum return on their capital expenditure or capital invested, they cannot continue. So, I don't see that as a major worry.

So, it's status quo? We don't see any aggressive pricing? What happened in the last 12 months represents one of the highest capacity additions in history. If that's what we've observed in the last year, I would say any producer would want to recover their cost and also deliver returns to shareholders; that is what we are all here for.



For Adani Cement, is there an ambition to become the largest cement manufacturer in the country? In every business the group is involved in, we are one of the most efficient, and we would like to continue being one of the most preferred partners for our customers.

When you say you want to be the lowest cost producer, what is the number in mind? Our average Ebitda per tonne at the time of acquisition was about Rs 950-1000. We have projected that with all our measures on cost, logistics, and fixed costs, we should be able to reduce the cost by about Rs 400 per tonne. Further, as I expand and introduce new generation plants, you can add another Rs 40 to Rs 50 per tonne. So, the position is about Rs 1400-1450 Ebitda per metric tonne over a margin of 25 per cent by the year 2028.



What is fuelling the confidence for a high margin of 25 per cent? I have not made a very high price prediction, only 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent, with a 17 per cent CAGR on volume and 19 per cent CAGR on revenue. If I increase the new capacity, which will come at a substantially lower operating expenditure, and we spend about Rs 45,000 crore to build this capacity over the next five years, I believe the numbers will only improve.

Can you elaborate on the cost rationalisation efforts? For instance, your employee costs have fallen. Previously, the two companies, ACC and Ambuja, had a separate management committee and regional structures that were totally parallel. Each had one CEO and corresponding function heads. We already have a master supply agreement with shareholders, which allows us to optimise each other’s assets. So the day we took over, on September 16th, a circular went out with a common structure at the top, but we have kept the frontline intact.



That is why you find that costs have been reduced. We still believe that there are no issues in terms of having key people where we need them. As we speak, we are recruiting heavily in our frontline sales and commercial marketing roles.

With a figure of 4.5 per cent of cost to sales, I believe that as we produce more, our cost will come down further. Going forward, we will keep our competitiveness, and as we sell more with the same set of leaders, it will further optimise costs, and that is a no-brainer.



The master supply agreement (MSA) was entered into in 2018. Could you compare the savings made with the earlier promoters and the present day? A good beginning was made by Holcim. However, when we came in, we felt that we could still give it an extra push. We decided to make it more lean and make the management accountable. We did not want two leaders chasing the same goal.

I would say we have doubled the efficiency from what it was, and I would assert that we have already extracted the full potential of everything.



Are there any plans for a merger between the two companies – ACC and Ambuja? A merger is not on the agenda at the moment. We have already optimised the entire value-add through the MSA, so there is no immediate need for us. Our stated position is that a merger is not on our agenda at this time.

What about synergies at the group level? Analysts often raise concerns about how different listed group entities will navigate related-party transactions (RPT)?



We believe there are seven or eight areas where there are adjacencies with the group. As the CEO of a cement company, now part of an infrastructure group, I'm very excited. For example, the knowledge of shipping and ports, previously hard to outsource, is now readily available. No RPT prevents me from talking to my colleagues.

I can have meetings and understand the nuances. Finally, commercial pricing will be dictated by the RPT, but the speed at which we can move and the long-term agreements we can execute are unrestricted. I don't think any shareholder group would disallow improvements to the return on their investments.



You are also expecting further cost savings as you approach greener initiatives.

The real savings will happen in time to come as we expand our footprint, going from 70 MT to 140 MT. Each of the new plants being built will be at the lowest cost, incorporating WHRS and solar power, and planned with the circular economy in mind. We'll use our new clean, alternative fuel business and other methods to produce green cement and will continue to be a leader in blended cement. So we will persist in using fly ash, slag, and whatever else we can acquire through R&D research. This approach will enable us to create a quality product and will guide us towards the 2030 SDG goals through the circular economy.



You mentioned expanding your footprint as a focus area, with the aim of almost doubling capacity to 140 MT by 2028. After the recent announcement of acquiring the Sanghi Cement asset, are more acquisitions likely?

As we have stated previously, we'll explore opportunities. Fortunately, the Sanghi acquisition has provided a perfect opportunity, fulfilling three or four key objectives: core market, limestone, new technology plant, and offering the lowest cost of production. Any acquisition similar to Sanghi, which adds value from day one and fits more or less into these guidelines, will be considered. But we already have our plan to reach around 140 MT, for which work is underway.



Other major cement producers have announced ambitious expansion plans in close succession to Adani’s announcements. As an industry veteran, what is your view on the ongoing competition in the sector?

I think each company will pursue its own strategic path. For the first time, Ambuja has released a clear, coherent five-year plan. Committed to India's growth, I believe the demand will rise from 400 million to around 650 MT in the next 5 to 7 years. This increase necessitates the creation of 40-45 MT of new demand annually, leading to an additional 220 to 300 MT of demand over the next five years. I think it's quite reasonable that someone will have to meet that demand. So what can we do? We can minimise costs, be environmentally friendly, focus on good branding and consumer-oriented work, and maintain strong leadership in ESG. These are areas where we can excel.



Do you see the Indian cement market as a three-player market by 2030?

I believe India will need nearly 650 million tonnes, and no one company will be able to produce that. It will also require substantial resources and effort. Even today, at the national level, you have four or five major players, and in some regions, one or two dominant players by size. I think that might become a little more pronounced in the future.



In the past few decades, is this the most intense period of consolidation you have witnessed in the sector?

I believe this kind of consolidation has happened in the past as well, with companies like L&T, followed by Holcim. It reflects the maturity curve of the sector. Every industry goes through its own cycle, and Indian cement is at the cusp of size and scale, offering us a great opportunity.



