Some upper layer NBFCs can be a good substitute for banks: Sanjiv Bajaj

Bajaj Finserv and Allianz decided to part ways after 24 years of joint venture in the insurance sector. Sanjiv Bajaj , chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, spoke with Manojit Saha and Subrata Panda about the Munich-based insurer’s decision to exit the joint ventures, the future of the two insurance companies as well as Bajaj Finance, and how the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could allow certain upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to serve as substitutes for banks without granting them a banking licence. Edited excerpts:

What was the trigger for Allianz’s exit?

What was common for both promoters is the India opportunity and the India story. What we understood with Allianz in the last few years is, for them, India presence was very important. In their strategy on how to approach India, they decided they want to be able to control the venture they are in. That is the reason why, very amicably, we have signed an agreement to part ways and I am sure at some point they will announce their India plans also.

There is an existing non-compete agreement which will fall away when we buy the first 6.1 per cent from them after we get regulatory approvals. They are a good quality, mature partner; we have built a fabulous business over the last 24 years. Now, their interests are different from ours. We will compete effectively with them in the Indian market if and when they come. Can you throw some light on the deal structure? Allianz wanted to exit as soon as possible with all the regulatory approvals and we were fine with that. What it meant was we should be able to buy them out, particularly the first 6.1 per cent and even the others as early as possible. Hence, we looked at where the funding was existing within the group because if we had to go and raise outside funding, that would take time. We cannot borrow debt in Bajaj Finserv because we are an unregistered core investment company (CIC). So, Bajaj Finserv will go to 75 per cent from 74 per cent so that we have complete control over the two insurance companies. And then two of the group companies, Bajaj Holdings and Jamnalal and Sons, which is a family unlisted company, chipped in to provide the rest of the capital. That is the reason why three companies have got involved. It gives Allianz confidence that this deal will happen early and, fortunately for us, we had the capital in the group to be able to fund this (stake buy).

Many in the market feel Bajaj Finserv got a sweet deal… We found a balanced outcome that met both sides' priorities. Would you like to bring in a partner for the insurance companies in the future? We currently have no plans for a foreign partner. We have been running the business, and were ably supported by Allianz. But it was the local team that has been running the business for two decades now. We have very strong capabilities here. We work with global partners on technology, on risk, on reinsurance. So, we have no need at all to tie up with any other partner in the manner that we tied up with Allianz.

Both businesses are profitable. They have not required external capital for over 10 years. They have excess capital sitting on the books right now. Solvency is much higher than the statutory requirements of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). So, both businesses are very healthy. The total capital that Allianz and Bajaj invested from the beginning till today in the two companies is less than Rs 1,500 crore. What will the change in strategy be for the two insurance companies post Allianz's exit?

There is no immediate change in strategy. Our strategy has been defined with our long-range plans. But there will be tweaking of a few things. For example, now, if we want to introduce products for non-resident Indians (NRIs), we will be free to do that. If we want dollar-based products, we will be free to do that. If we want to set up an office in Gift City, we can do that. Earlier, it required Allianz's approval. But these will be smaller opportunities at this point of time, which could develop into something reasonably large in the coming years. The broad strategy remains the same, which is what we have been working on year after year.

Growth projections also remain the same? The team does a very good job in balancing growth with profit. We have to keep in mind that eventually we are in the business of giving claims. As long as there is no fraud, we have always built a capability that we must be fair and we must be fast. The better we understand risk using data, using technology, using AI, we can price that risk better. Some of these capabilities we will start investing in more and build on those. Secondly, as we have built out Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, the life insurance company, the general insurance company, etc., there are capabilities that each of these businesses have built out, and cross-pollinating those ideas will become easier now. We will focus more on that.

Any leadership changes in these insurance companies? No, nothing from our side at least. Irdai has been nudging the large insurance companies to list… Since we have enough capital, the requirement of capital is not a reason for us to list. At some point of time, the companies get large enough, where, for example, the RBI as a regulator requires listing. The laws of insurance do not require listing. But I can understand that the regulators are nudging the older, larger companies, because listing creates more visibility. And that is why we are not against it. For us, when Irdai spoke with us, the big event was Allianz’s exit. We need to go through this in a smooth manner, because there is a lot of activity that has to be done on the ground. Once we are done with this, then our board will evaluate whether to list, and in what timeline. We will also see, with the new leadership that comes at Irdai, what their priorities are. So, as we engage with them moving forward, we will have clarity from their side too.

What is the roadmap for listing? The first thing was for the Allianz exit to happen. Once this is behind us, the board has said it will discuss and decide the listing process. In the next year or two, I do not see us listing the insurance companies. Do you have any plans to float a standalone health insurance company or a reinsurance company? Not at this stage. Health is a very important vertical for us in our general insurance company. And health is going to be one of the most important lines over the next 20 years. As our population is growing, and as we start crossing $3,000 per capita, people have some money available in their pockets and then health becomes an important consideration. Health costs are increasing. So, insurance will play a very important role. It is going to be a very important line for us.

Well, nothing prevented us from entering reinsurance earlier. Right now, I think we have our hands full. But never say never. We will evaluate and see in the future. There was an important development last week with Anup Kumar Saha being appointed as MD of Bajaj Finance, and Rajeev Jain to become vice-chairman. What is your message to the new MD at Bajaj Finance who takes charge on April 1? Well, the key message to the new MD is to continue to build the best lending business in the country. Focusing on long-term growth and profitability. Focusing on the best frictionless experience for our customers, and with a high level of innovation and empowerment for our employees.

These were some of the basic parameters which have helped us create a very unique culture. And that is what he needs to propagate. How he does it is his style and his way of doing it. Because there is a leadership change. And for us, in many ways, it is the smoothest way in which a transition can take place. And it is a transition that is taking place while we are all there to support as well. That is why Rajeev continues in an executive vice-chairman role so he can support Anup and the team, with a clear understanding that from April 1, it is Anup’s baby. He and the team have to build the business for the next decade.

Rajeev Jain has also been inducted into the Bajaj Finserv board. Will he play a bigger role in the entire group now? Now that Anup’s job is to build the business for the next decade or so, Rajeev’s and my role will be to guide and support him. Rajeev will mentor some of the other businesses in Bajaj Finserv as well. How do you see competition from Jio Finance in this market? We do not really think and talk about what possible competition can do because we do not know. But I do believe that for the kind of opportunity that India has in the next 10–15 years, we need around four large, capable and mature players. Because even now, we see penetration needs significant improvement in lending and other financial products.

We have a set of strategies for how we will grow. It is also based on our risk appetite. It is also based on what we can do at a given time. So overall, the spread of financing is very important. We have to remove the shackles. Of course, we have to keep an eye on anything wrong that can happen or too much accumulation of risk. And we have very mature regulators now. RBI has been asking NBFCs to diversify their funding sources. Is this going to be a challenge? RBI did a very good thing with the scale-based regulation it created for NBFCs. As a result, within the thousands of NBFCs, it is now possible to categorise the larger and more important ones and monitor them more closely.

The supervision from RBI has tightened much more for large NBFCs over the past decade. Hopefully, this also provides RBI greater confidence and visibility on how these NBFCs are performing and helps it liberalise the facilities given to NBFCs, so they can diversify their liabilities more. If RBI gives a direct line — a backstop like it gives to banks — to large upper-layer NBFCs, it will create confidence in the market that these entities will not go belly up because there is RBI support. Today, banking licences are open “on tap” but not for business houses. The upper-layer NBFCs are a very good substitute for that, as long as a few other facilities are given to them. So with this, RBI can continue to limit bank licences.