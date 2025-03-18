Allianz to explore fresh opportunities in Indian insurance market

Munich-based Allianz will explore new opportunities in the Indian insurance market not only as an investor but also as an operator, the company said in response to Business Standard’s queries.

“India will continue to be one of Allianz’s main growth markets, and Allianz will explore new opportunities to further grow its participation in the Indian insurance market in the future—not only as an investor but also as an operator,” the company said.

This comes after the Germany-based financial services company signed a share purchase agreement with Bajaj Finserv to sell its 26 per cent stake each in the insurance joint