Substantial rise in mobile tariffs needed in India: Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal

Hints at multiple tariff hikes, says free 5G data dragging down ARPU

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
A substantial rise in mobile tariffs needs to happen in India, and the market is ready to absorb it over time, Bharti Airtel chief executive officer Gopal Vittal said on Wednesday.

"We are above Rs 200 in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), but even at Rs 300, the ARPU would be one of the lowest in the world," Vittal said at Airtel's post-result analyst call.

Airtel reported an ARPU of Rs 209 in the fourth quarter of the financial year 24, up from Rs 193 in the fourth quarter of the financial year 23. But on a sequential basis, ARPU rose marginally, rising from Rs 208 in the preceding quarter.

On the question of multiple potential tariff hikes, Vittal said tariff repair would need to happen across the industry.

While Airtel has already raised entry-level tariffs over the past two quarters, more is needed, Vittal said. "The upside benefit of tariff repair is much better than some consolidation at the lower end," he said.

He hinted the market would be able to absorb a series of tariff hikes. Vittal pointed out that entry-level smartphone prices have again reduced after witnessing a major rise a few quarters ago due to the global shortage in semiconductor chips. As a result, smartphone shipments have risen.

Overall, Airtel's healthy revenue-earning customer addition is a function of the telco's 5G rollout, Vittal stressed.
5G data

Airtel had 72 million 5G customers at the end of March. The company said it is seeing a growth of 2-2.5 million 5G users every month.

The free data provided with 5G plans is dragging down ARPU, Vittal said. If it was priced in, it would have led to data usage going down.

"Given that users have access to free 5G data, they are now using almost double the data they would have used had it been priced," Vittal said.

While overall 5G continues to face headwinds against monetisation, Vittal said the company will be focusing on fixed wireless access (FWA) in the coming quarters. He stressed customer premises equipment is now available in 25 cities.

He said the full impact of Airtel's FWA push will be felt by the second quarter, and that the telco is moving towards a standalone deployment in these cities.


Capex plans

Vittal said the telco would continue to invest in capital transport infrastructure due to the growth of data. The enterprise and the data centre business will also see more capital.

The Homes business will get a step up, he said. "We are looking at a host of acquisitions in the B2B area," Vittal said. Wireless capex will see a moderation given the already large scope of the 5G rollout so far, he added.

The current rollout of 5G will cover rural areas countrywide, but urban areas would need more towers, the chief executive officer said.

The telco incurred large one-time capital expenditure in the fourth quarter, towards establishing data centres, and for submarine cables, Airtel management said.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

