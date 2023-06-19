TPG will remain strong partner in insurance, new ventures: Shriram Fin head

TPG is our long-term partner. They have been with us for over 15 years. They have been with us in both listed and unlisted entities. They continue to be our partners in insurance. And they are very good partners. It may be only because some funds have expiry dates. Otherwise, I don’t think they would have sold the stake. They will remain our partners in insurance and possibly in new ventures as well.

The block deal is a secondary market transaction about which we cannot discuss much. Still, I can tell you that the deal is happening without any discounts, which shows the confidence in the company. It also gives us confidence that any further churning will not impact the share price in the future as well.