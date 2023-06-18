Eveready will focus on growth but in a profitable manner: Mohit Burman

It’s almost a year since the Burman family took control of Eveready Industries India. Has the company's performance lived up to your expectations?

In July 2022, the control of Eveready Industries India passed from the Brij Mohan Khaitan group to the Burman family, promoters of Dabur India.who spearheaded the takeover of India’s largest dry cell battery maker and is a non-executive director of the company tells Ishita Ayan Dutt in an email interview that the expectation is to sustain the current level of growth if not exceed it. Edited excerpts: