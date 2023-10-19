Deal volume remains strong, discretionary spending is down: Wipro CEO & MD

Wipro’s sequential revenue growth guidance of -3.5 per cent to -1.5 per cent in constant currency for the quarter ending December 31, 2023 (Q3FY24), underlines the turbulence the information technology services firm as well as the industry is facing amid global macroeconomic uncertainty. Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro, talks about the demand environment, large deals pipeline, and acquisition strategy in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

What is the reason behind the negative revenue growth guidance for Q3?

A trend we have seen in the past few quarters is that there is a significant uptick in large deals, but discretionary spending [by clients] has come down significantly. Therefore, there is not much growth and it is the same trend across the industry. Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter due to furloughs. So, typically, you have some bit of a dent in Q3 and that is reflected in the guidance.