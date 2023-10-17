Table Space to invest Rs 500 crore in 'TS Suites' over the next 18 months

Table Space, the managed workspace provider, said that it has launched 'TS Suites' for ready-to-move-in premium offices in over eight centres in Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, and Chennai. Table Space will be expanding the offering to 25 centres within the next 18 months and is investing Rs 500 crore over the next 18 months towards this project.

TS Suites are pre-built offices on short and mid-term contracts, which are made available in under 24 hours.

"TS Suites provides modular growth avenues to clients through ready-to-occupy Grade-A workspaces. This premium service, which includes speed and flexibility, empowers organisations to focus wholeheartedly on their core operations, while we take care of the rest," said Karan Chopra, co-founder and chief investment officer of Table Space. "Our rich legacy of working with Fortune 500 companies and large multinational corporations (MNCs) in the country and a proven track record of delivering over 7 million square feet of workspace gave us the insights needed to create a premium offering that caters to a relevant market need."

The firm said ramping up or scaling down office space is undertaken in a matter of hours. Whether a client needs 20 or 200 seats in a new city or wants to test the waters by hiring in a new location, TS Suites provides short and mid-term solutions for the business. Innovative tracking technology provides occupancy analytics, empowering organisations to make informed decisions on office space needs.