Biocon IPO after integration of Viatris market: MD & CEO Shreehas Tambe

Can you give us a timeline for that? When do you expect the integration process to be over?

Serum Institute has invested around $150 million in Biologics before and they had actually given $150 million as a loan to Biocon Ltd. With the statutory approvals not going through, they were keen on completing their investment in Biocon Biologics. They doubled their investments from $150 million by converting the loan they had given to Biocon Ltd to invest in Biocon Biologics to the tune of $150 million. So, that became a $300 million total investment in Biocon Biologics. Regarding the exit for our investors, I think they are in for a long run. They are reputed investors and very connected with how we are looking to grow this business. Obviously for any investor, an exit would be a liquidity event and that liquidity event is the IPO. It is something that we will discuss shortly once we get past the integration of some of the major markets we have acquired from Viatris.