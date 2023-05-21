Very strong India story will play out going ahead: JSW Steel Joint MD & CEO

JSW Steel’s performance in Q4FY23 was ahead of Street expectations. What is the outlook for FY24?

JSW Steel’s consolidated net profit, at Rs 3,664 crore in Q4FY23, was led by additional volumes from its ongoing expansion. In a conversation, Jayant Acharya, the newly appointed Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that by FY25 the company would be adding 10 million tonnes (mt) of capacity and as that gets completed, the next leg of expansion to 50 mt would be taken up. Edited excerpts: