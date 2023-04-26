Looking for long-term partner for EV business: M&M exec director Jejurikar

Are you looking to raise more funds for Mahindra Electric Automobile (MEAL)?

MEAL is a separate company we spun off that got valued at $9.1 billion. We have fund-raised with British International Investment. We will fund-raise eventually with a like-minded partner.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is all set to reposition itself as a serious electric vehicle (EV) player. It is surveying the lightweight tractor segment and the international markets for expansion of its farm equipment business. Executive Director, in conversation with Sohini Das, shares the company’s vision.